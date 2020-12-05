Lake Geneva City Council holds off voting on proposed room tax rate increase

The decision about whether to increase Lake Geneva’s room tax rate has been delayed until next spring.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council approved a motion, Nov. 23, to hold off voting on the second reading of an ordinance to increase the city’s room tax rate from 5 percent to 8 percent until March 2021.
The motion was approved by a 5-3 vote, with aldermen Richard Hedlund, Ken Howell and Joan Yunker voting “no.”
City aldermen approved the first reading of the ordinance, Nov. 9, and members of the council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee recommended the rate increase, Oct. 26, by a 4-1 vote with Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier casting the “no” vote.
The rate increase would have gone into effect Jan. 1 if it was approved Nov. 23.
Alderman John Halverson— who proposed delaying the vote— said he wants to determine how local hotels will be affected by the coronavirus during the next few months before voting on the room tax rate increase.
“I believe that’s the best route,” Halverson said.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said she is not in favor of increasing the room tax rate at this time when less people are traveling and visiting local hotels because of the coronavirus.
Flower said she also is concerned that increasing the room tax rate would encourage tourists to stay at hotels in surrounding communities.
“I concur that we revisit this when we know a little bit more about what is going on with the economy,” Flower said. “When the hotels are struggling, I don’t think we want to push people outside of our city limits.”
The room tax rate is projected to generate about $400,000 a year from hotel guests, increasing the city’s yearly revenue from about $800,000 to $1.2 million.
The additional revenue is set to be used to help pay for the Riviera renovation project and other city projects.
Support Local Journalism
Of the estimated $815,000 collected from room taxes in 2019, hotels were able to retain $16,300 of that amount. The city of Lake Geneva kept about $397,494, and about $401,206 went to the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, which uses a portion of its funding to award grants to help promote tourist attractions and events in the city of Lake Geneva.
The city currently has about $81,617 less in room tax revenue this year compared to the same time last year, most of which is related to the coronavirus.
The city has obtained about $577,437 in room tax revenue from January through September, compared to about $659,054 in room tax revenue from January through September in 2019.
Room tax revenue numbers for October and November for this year have not been released at this time.
Mayor Charlene Klein said she is concerned that delaying the vote will decrease the amount of income the tourism commission will have to award grants during the upcoming months.
“Even though it might not be much, it’s going to be something, and their mission is to put heads in beds,” Klein said. “Personally, I don’t see the point in waiting.”
Erin Austin of Lake Geneva— who co-owns a short-term rental property with her husband— encouraged the city council members to not approve a room tax rate increase when the local tourism industry is being affected by the coronavirus.
“Now is not the time to hit tourists or anyone with additional taxes,” Austin said.
Fred Gahl, member of the Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee, said he is in favor of the rate increase because it would help provide more revenue to the city and the local tourism industry.
“It’s important we support the city and support the idea of growing the revenue to provide the amenities that attract all the people to Lake Geneva,” Gahl said.
The city of Delavan and town of Delavan are the only communities in Walworth County that currently have an 8 percent room tax rate.
Williams Bay has a 7 percent room tax rate, the town of Geneva collects a 6 percent rate, and Fontana, village of Walworth and town of Linn all have a 5 percent room tax rate.
