Lake Geneva City Council holds off voting on proposed room tax rate increase

Flower said she also is concerned that increasing the room tax rate would encourage tourists to stay at hotels in surrounding communities.

“I concur that we revisit this when we know a little bit more about what is going on with the economy,” Flower said. “When the hotels are struggling, I don’t think we want to push people outside of our city limits.”

The room tax rate is projected to generate about $400,000 a year from hotel guests, increasing the city’s yearly revenue from about $800,000 to $1.2 million.

The additional revenue is set to be used to help pay for the Riviera renovation project and other city projects.

Of the estimated $815,000 collected from room taxes in 2019, hotels were able to retain $16,300 of that amount. The city of Lake Geneva kept about $397,494, and about $401,206 went to the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission, which uses a portion of its funding to award grants to help promote tourist attractions and events in the city of Lake Geneva.

The city currently has about $81,617 less in room tax revenue this year compared to the same time last year, most of which is related to the coronavirus.