Lake Geneva City Councils approved $5-a-day- kayak rack fee

Kayakers who decide to leave their watercraft on the rental rack after Lake Geneva's boating season ends will be paying some additional money.

The Lake Geneva City Council approved an ordinance which includes provisions for boat slip, buoy and kayak rack rentals, Feb. 22, by a 6-1 vote with Alderwoman Cindy Flower voting "no."

Part of the ordinance includes charging people $5 a day if they decide to leave their kayak on the city's rental rack 10 days after the boating season ends, which is usually mid-October.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The $5-a-day fee first was proposed by the city council's piers, harbors and lakefront committee, Feb. 9, after City Administrator Dave Nord reported that people leave their kayaks on the rack after the boating season ends, then public works employees remove them and transport them back to their storage facility until they are claimed.

Nord said, during the Feb. 9 meeting, that some people do not claim their kayak until spring, and it ends up becoming stored for free at the public works facility throughout the winter.

Flower proposed charging a flat $100 fee instead of a $5-a-day fee, because it would be easier for the city to manage and it could encourage more people to remove their kayak from the rental rack.

"It should be something significant, and it should be simple to figure out," Flower said.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.