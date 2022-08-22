Lake Geneva City Hall to receive new chiller air conditioning system after multiple recent repairs

The atmosphere at the Lake Geneva City Hall building could be a little more chill next year.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved a bid, Aug. 8, from Southport Engineering Services of Caledonia to install a new chiller system in the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.
The city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously recommended the bid Aug. 2.
Representatives from Southport Engineering Services submitted a bid of about $94,046 to install the new chiller.
City Administrator Dave Nord said the current system is a 1998 model that has been repaired several times this summer.
“Chiller is air conditioning, and the city is on borrowed time now,” Nord said. “They have been here now twice to fix what we got since summer started. We’re going to be lucky if we get through this season, and we’re not anywhere near having a new one.”
Nord said it will probably take the city about 40 weeks to receive the new unit, so it probably will not arrive until next spring. He said the city could pay Southpoint Engineering Services the $94,046 over time during the next several months.
Money for the new chiller system will come from the city’s capital improvement fund. City had placed about $103,000 in the fund for the project from money it saved from the public works building roof replacement project last year.
“In city hall, there is a line item for a roof that was completed in 2021,” Comptroller/Finance Director Laura Pisarcik said. “There was about $103,000 that was not spent for the roof project. I recommended to Dave that we use that money, because it’s sitting in reserve for a roof. We can shift that over for a chiller.”
