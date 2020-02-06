Lake Geneva city officials praise parking manager who resigned

Other aldermen on the personnel committee said they, too, were unsure about the evaluation’s purpose.

Alderman John Halverson said he had no idea Martinez-Mullally was planning to resign.

“It was a surprise to us — at least to me,” he said.

Alderwoman Shari Straube agreed: “It kind of came as a shock. She never said anything to me. I don’t know if she said anything to anybody else.”

Hartz said Martinez-Mullally underwent a routine job performance evaluation in August, which was reviewed by the personnel committee in October.

Hartz would not elaborate on the purpose for the Jan. 28 evaluation. He said he did not know if Martinez-Mullally’s resignation was related.

“I’m not linking the two, because I don’t know,” he said.

Nord said he was pleased with Martinez-Mullally’s job performance, and she seemed to have a good working relationship with the other city staff.

“We’re sad to see her go,” he said.

Straube said she, too, was pleased with the work that Martinez-Mullally did for the city.