Lake Geneva city officials praise parking manager who resigned

Lake Geneva’s parking operations manager has resigned amid an ongoing debate about downtown parking rates and fines.
Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, who had worked for the city for five years, submitted her resignation Jan. 28 on the same day a special personnel committee meeting was scheduled regarding her position.
Martinez-Mullally’s resignation was effective immediately.
“It was my honor to serve as parking manager,” Martinez-Mullally said in her letter. “At this time, I will be spending time with family and pursuing other professional opportunities.”
Martinez-Mullally, who earned a city salary of $59,875, declined to comment further.
Mayor Tom Hartz offered praise for the departed parking operations manager.
“She brought a level of expertise of parking to the city that we didn’t have before,” Hartz said. “I thought she was very thorough.”
Martinez-Mullally’s resignation comes as several parking-related issues are stirring heated debate in the community.
In recent months, the city has moved to replace its fleet of parking kiosks, has considered increasing downtown parking rates and has introduced the idea of doubling parking fines from $20 to $40.
Downtown business owners have objected loudly to increased parking rates, presenting a petition signed by about 70 merchants opposing the increase.
Martinez-Mullally had been working for more than a year to encourage the city to purchase new kiosks at a cost of more than $400,000. The city council recently opted to downsize the fleet of kiosks over the parking manger’s objection.
“I think there was some disagreement there,” Hartz said. “But that happens everywhere.”
Alderwoman Selena Proksa, who chairs the personnel committee, declined to comment on the special meeting that was planned the day Martinez-Mullally resigned.
The agenda called it a “parking manager evaluation.”
City Administrator Dave Nord said Martinez-Mullally came into his office earlier that day and submitted her resignatiion. Nord said she gave no other indication why she was stepping down.
“It was short notice,” he said. “She handed me the letter saying she was pursuing other interests, then off she went.”
Nord said he was not sure why the personnel committee meeting had been called.
Other aldermen on the personnel committee said they, too, were unsure about the evaluation’s purpose.
Alderman John Halverson said he had no idea Martinez-Mullally was planning to resign.
“It was a surprise to us — at least to me,” he said.
Alderwoman Shari Straube agreed: “It kind of came as a shock. She never said anything to me. I don’t know if she said anything to anybody else.”
Hartz said Martinez-Mullally underwent a routine job performance evaluation in August, which was reviewed by the personnel committee in October.
Hartz would not elaborate on the purpose for the Jan. 28 evaluation. He said he did not know if Martinez-Mullally’s resignation was related.
“I’m not linking the two, because I don’t know,” he said.
Nord said he was pleased with Martinez-Mullally’s job performance, and she seemed to have a good working relationship with the other city staff.
“We’re sad to see her go,” he said.
Straube said she, too, was pleased with the work that Martinez-Mullally did for the city.
“She took her job very seriously,” Straube said. “She was very dedicated to her job.”
The personnel committee was scheduled Feb. 4 to discuss the vacant parking operations manager position.
Nord said he was uncertain how the city will handle the vacancy.
“I’m just scrambling to get everything back to order,” he said.