Lake Geneva committee votes on changes to Riviera tenant leases, no news on which vendors not invited back

Lake Geneva officials still have not announced which Riviera tenants may be allowed to stay and which ones may have to leave.
Members of the city council's finance, licensing and regulation committee discussed a proposed 2021 lease agreement for the Riviera tenants during a special meeting, Dec. 7, however they did not discuss or vote on which tenants may or may not be allowed to continue to operate their business in the historic building located in downtown Lake Geneva.
City Administrator Dave Nord said that issue is set to be discussed during the next city council meeting, which is scheduled for 6 p.m., Dec. 14 in the city hall, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.
Nord has said three tenant spaces could be removed as part of an interior renovation project that is being completed at the Riviera.
The Riviera most recently had 10 first-floor tenants, which included food vendors, clothing stores, jewelry stores and souvenir shops.
The one-year lease agreements allow the tenants to operate their businesses at the Riviera from April 1 to Nov. 1, which is considered Lake Geneva's tourism season.
Members of the finance committee discussed and voted on various aspects of the proposed 2021 lease agreement for the Riviera tenants during the Dec. 7 meeting.
The committee members unanimously approved doubling the tenants' security deposits from $1,000 to $2,000.
The tenants are required to pay a security deposit in case their vendor space is damaged, if they are delinquent in paying any of their utility bills or if they are past due on their rent.
The tenants pay their rent in four installments on June 15, July 15, Aug. 15 and Sept. 15, according to the lease agreement.
"If they suddenly stop paying rent, it's something to offset the unpaid rent," City Attorney Dan Draper said.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of increasing the security deposit in case a tenant no longer decides to operate their business out of the Riviera.
"A $1,000 is not a whole bunch of money," Hedlund said. "If somebody is there until the end of June and says, 'This isn't worth it,' and they don't pay, we're out of rent for four months. A $1,000 won't cover it."
The tenants would be required to present a comprehensive list of the products and services that they plan to offer at their business, as part of the lease agreement.
If the city does not approve of their products and services, the tenants' leases could be terminated.
Draper said, during previous years, some vendors have sold the same types of items, which has caused disputes among some the tenants.
"I think what we should do as a city is say we want these stores to sell this and these stores to sell that," Draper said. "So we can avoid any potential conflicts in the future."
Tenants may be allowed to operate their business a little longer next year.
The committee members unanimously approved to have the concourse area closed from 10:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. in 2021. The concourse currently is closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.
Several of the aldermen said changing the concourse hours will allow some of the businesses to remain open until all the Gage Marine boat cruises end, which could be between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
"Some of the dinner cruises don't end until 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. Are you going to drop them off to a closed concourse?" Hedlund said. "I don't know if that's fair to the merchants."
The committee members also unanimously approved to keep the vendor rental spaces at their current rate-- $43.50 per square foot. The size of each vendor space is different.
"That is the rate from this previous year," Nord said. "That seems to be the consensus for where we should be going in 2021."
The aldermen also unanimously approved to continue the lease agreements to be for one year and have the tenants continue to operate their business from April 1 to Nov. 1.
The provisions in the 2021 lease agreement still has to be approved by the full city council.
