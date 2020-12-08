Lake Geneva committee votes on changes to Riviera tenant leases, no news on which vendors not invited back

"I think what we should do as a city is say we want these stores to sell this and these stores to sell that," Draper said. "So we can avoid any potential conflicts in the future."

Tenants may be allowed to operate their business a little longer next year.

The committee members unanimously approved to have the concourse area closed from 10:30 p.m. to 8 a.m. in 2021. The concourse currently is closed from 9 p.m. to 8 a.m.

Several of the aldermen said changing the concourse hours will allow some of the businesses to remain open until all the Gage Marine boat cruises end, which could be between 10 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.

"Some of the dinner cruises don't end until 10 p.m. or 10:30 p.m. Are you going to drop them off to a closed concourse?" Hedlund said. "I don't know if that's fair to the merchants."

The committee members also unanimously approved to keep the vendor rental spaces at their current rate-- $43.50 per square foot. The size of each vendor space is different.

"That is the rate from this previous year," Nord said. "That seems to be the consensus for where we should be going in 2021."