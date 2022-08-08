Lake Geneva considers 50/50 sidewalk repair cost share program

Lake Geneva residents could be reimbursed half the cost for repairing their sidewalks.

City officials are considering establishing a 50/50 cost share program, in which they would reimburse residents up to half the cost for repairing their sidewalks if they are damaged.

Members of the city council's public works committee discussed the proposed program, July 25.

The City of Lake Geneva currently offers a sidewalk cost share program in which it will reimburse residents up to $1.75 per square foot for replacing or repairing damaged sidewalks.

City officials proposed increasing that amount to $4 per square feet last year, but the proposal was never officially adopted by the city council.

Public Works Director Tom Earle said establishing a 50/50 cost share program may encourage more people to have their sidewalks repaired. He said he feels most residents do not participate in the current cost share program, because the amount they would be reimbursed is not worth the amount of paperwork they would have to complete.

"We have not had any participants in the program in at least six or seven years," Earle said. "In my opinion, the 50/50 would hopefully encourage people to take advantage of it, and it may give them an incentive to get their sidewalks fixed."

Earle said residents would only be reimbursed for sidewalk squares that are damaged.

"So if you would have 20 squares in front of your home and you wanted to replace all 20 but only three of them met the criteria of a damaged sidewalk or a non-compliant sidewalk, we would only participate in those three, not the entire 20 squares," Earle said.

Alderwoman Joan Yunker said she would be in favor of such a program, because many sidewalks in Lake Geneva are in need of repair.

"You walk down the street, there's areas that are so bad," Yunker said.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said if the 50/50 cost share program is approved, city officials would have to include it in the 2023 budget.

"I wouldn't have a problem with that, because our sidewalks are really in terrible shape," Hedlund said. "If we could get public participating for 50%, we would have to get it in the budget though."

Earle proposed establishing a maximum amount for how much money the city would allocate toward the program each year.

"If we allow each property up to $1,000 and we have $5,000 in the budget, we would only do five properties. If you cap it at $500 per property, then you could do 10 properties," Earle said. "But you have to remember Stone Manor is a private residence now and they have I don't know how many linear feet of frontage on South Lakeshore Drive, but they can come in and say, 'We have 300 feet of sidewalks, we want half,' and that would tap us out."

Earle also proposed that the program would not include sidewalks that were damaged during a non-city project.

"We would have to set rules where we don't have someone damage a sidewalk in a building project then come to the city and say, 'We want you to pay for half of it,'" Earle said.

The public works committee is set to discuss the cost share program again during their Aug. 22 meeting