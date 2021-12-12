Lake Geneva considers contracting with civil engineering firm

The City of Lake Geneva could contract with a company to assist with road repair, building and infrastructural improvement projects.

City officials are considering contracting with a civil engineering firm to help advise and assist with infrastructural projects that will need to be completed in the future.

The city currently works with Kapur & Associates Consulting Engineers of Burlington on such projects but does not have an official contract with the company.

“The civil engineer covers a lot of ground,” Alderwoman Cindy Flower said. “They give guidance. They tell (Public Works Director) Tom (Earle) what needs to happen. They’re there for the contracts that are out there.”

Flower said Lake Geneva should have a contract with Kapur & Associates or any other company that the city works with for various services.

“Why do we have people doing services for us without contracts?,” Flower said. “That’s not good for them, that’s not good for us. It’s just not good practice in general.”

Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved, Nov. 22, to go out for request for qualifications for civil engineering services.

The proposal still has to be approved by the finance, licensing & regulation committee and the full city council.

If approved, a contract with an engineering firm would include an annual renewal and would expire after six years. The city would be able to obtain request for proposals from other engineering services companies after the contract expires.

Alderman Richard Hedlund indicated that he is pleased with the work that Kapur & Associates does for the city but would be in favor of receiving proposals from other firms.

“I believe in keeping things competitive,” Hedlund said. “But I don’t have a problem with Kapur.”

Hedlund said he would like any contract with a civil engineering firm to have an expiration date.

“I think it would be foolish for us to change every four or five years, but I also think it would be foolish for us to contract for 10 years,” Hedlund said. “If we hire a new engineer, we don’t know what kind of performance we’re going to get.”

Alderman Tim Dunn said he would be more in favor of offering a three-year contract instead of a six-year contract to a perspective company.

“Six years seems a little bit long, especially should we go with someone who’s new,” Dunn said. “But even with somebody who is established, people retire, council members come and go. It seems like a long time. Three years sounds better to me.”

Flower said she feels the contract should include an annual renewal to review the performance of the selected company.

“I think if your engineer is going a good job, then we would typically renew that,” Flower said. “If not, it gives you a chance to go out for an RFP at an annual time. It’s a performance thing.”

City aldermen are set to discuss the issue again during an upcoming finance committee meeting.

