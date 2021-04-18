Lake Geneva considers eliminating cemetery board

A Lake Geneva city board soon could be laid to rest.
City officials are considering dissolving the Oak Hill Cemetery Board, which is responsible for overseeing the city cemeteries and the funds it receives from the sale of cemetery lots.
The board consists of five members, who are appointed by the mayor and serve two-year terms. Three out of the five board seats currently are vacant according to the city’s website, www.cityoflakegeneva.com.
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved April 7 to eliminate the cemetery board and transfer its responsibilities to the city’s public works department.
The proposal still has to be approved by the full city council.
Alderman Ken Howell, who is a member of the cemetery board, said part of the reason for wanting to eliminate the board is because it does not meet very often, and most of the board’s responsibilities are already handled by the public works department.
According to the city’s website, the board’s last scheduled meeting was Dec. 11, 2019, which ended up being cancelled. No meetings were scheduled for 2020, according to the website.
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he agrees with dissolving the cemetery board when it does not meet very often.
“If they’re not functioning as a board, I don’t see why we need them,” Hedlund said.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier asked if the remaining members were informed that the board could be eliminated.
“I understand they don’t meet, but are they aware of this?” Fesenmaier asked.
Howell said the former chairperson for the board suggested that it be eliminated.
Fesenmaier asked if the cemetery funds will be handled by the public works department.
Comptroller Karen Hall said the department currently mostly oversees the cemetery funds, which include an operating fund and a perpetual care fund.
“Public works already prepares the budget for the operating fund, and the perpetual care fund kind of runs continuously as people pay for those lots,” Hall said.
