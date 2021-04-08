Lake Geneva considers establishing lakefront attendant position

A new City of Lake Geneva staff member could be tasked with helping to keep the lakefront area cleaned and free of debris.
City officials are considering establishing a lakefront attendant position. The person would be responsible for cleaning restrooms, changing trash receptacles and picking up debris along the lakefront area, from the West End Pier to Seminary Park, including the Riviera, Library Park, boat launch area and Lake Geneva Visitors Center.
The lakefront attendant would not be responsible for maintaining Riviera Beach or the beach house.
Members of the city council’s personnel committee approved the position March 30 by a 3-1 vote, with Alderwoman Cindy Flower voting “no.” The position still needs to be approved by the full city council.
The lakefront attendant would work for the city’s public works department if the position is approved.
Public Works Director Tom Earle proposed creating the position because it would cost less money than hiring additional seasonal street department staff to maintain the lakefront area.
The lakefront attendant would earn about $11.57 an hour, whereas a street department seasonal worker is paid $14.61 an hour.
Earle said street department seasonal employees are paid more because they drive and operate city vehicles and equipment, whereas the lakefront attendant would drive a pick-up truck to the lakefront area to perform their tasks then return to the public works department when their shift is done.
Flower said she does not understand creating the position when most of the lakefront maintenance duties were handled by the Riviera Beach attendants last year, who also earn about $11.57 an hour.
“I don’t even know why we’re talking about it to be quite honest,” Flower said. “We went through a lot of pain to establish a new policy, new rules for the beach attendants last year, and I think it was the right thing to do.”
Earle said last year it was difficult for some of the beach staff to find time to clean the restrooms along the lakefront area. He said having a lakefront attendant would allow those restrooms to be maintained more often.
“We’re hoping to get to the restrooms every hour or every hour and a half at least to check the toilets, flush the toilets, change garbage cans, etc.,” Earle said.
Flower said part of the reason the beach staff had difficulty maintaining the lakefront area last year was because of staffing issues and because the beach was crowded with tourists.
“It was pretty much chaos last year,” Flower said. “So to use last year as the reasoning for why we need to make a brand new position, I don’t think it’s appropriate.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said several of the beach attendants quit last year because of the additional responsibilities.
“Last year, we had several of the young people who were beach attendants quit because their parents did not want them cleaning the bathrooms,” Klein said. “So this may be an opportunity to get a little bit more mature person into that position.”
Flower said if someone quits for that reason, then the city needs to continue to hire more beach staff.
“I think that is a lame reason,” Flower said. “If we need to get the right people on the job, then we need to get the right people on the job.”
Flower said she also is concerned about how the lakefront attendant would be supervised during the weekend when the public work supervisors usually are not on duty.
“Whoever this person is working for, this person is going to be working unsupervised,” Flower said. “I don’t think that’s a good way to manage staff, especially if you’re talking about somebody who is younger and going to be part time.”
Earle said part of the job description would include that the person be a “self-starter” and be able to work on their own. He said there also would be other public works department employees on staff in case the lakefront attendant needs assistance.
“There would be somebody from the street department on a weekend afternoon to check up on them to see how things are going,” Earle said.
Alderman Ken Howell said he agrees that the lakefront attendant should be able to work independently.
“We don’t need someone looking over their shoulder all of the time,” Howell said.
The lakefront attendant position next will be discussed by the finance, licensing and regulation committee then voted on by the full city council.
+27 In photos: 15 most expensive Lake Geneva shore path homes that sold in 2020 from $6.75 to $3.15 million
In photos: 15 most expensive Lake Geneva shore path homes that sold in 2020 from $6.75 to $3.15 million
No. 1 N1860 N Black Point Road, Linn sold for $6.75 million
No. 1 N1860 N Black Point Road, Linn interior
No. 2 W443 N. Lake Shore Drive, Linn sold for $6 million
No. 2 W443 N. Lake Shore Drive, Linn interior
No. 3 W4458 Basswood Drive, Linn sold for $5.9 million
No. 3 W4458 Basswood Drive Linn, interior
No. 4 N2280 Aspen Ln Pier 159, Linn sold for $5.2 million
No. 4 N2280 Aspen Ln Pier 159, Linn exterior
No. 5 W3818 Lackey Lane, Linn sold for $5.2 million
Subscribe today
Keep updated on Lake Geneva area news, including restaurant news and major real estate transactions. Subscribe for only a few dollars a month to the Lake Geneva Regional News at https://www.lakegenevanews.net/members/join