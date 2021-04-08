Lake Geneva considers establishing lakefront attendant position

“Last year, we had several of the young people who were beach attendants quit because their parents did not want them cleaning the bathrooms,” Klein said. “So this may be an opportunity to get a little bit more mature person into that position.”

Flower said if someone quits for that reason, then the city needs to continue to hire more beach staff.

“I think that is a lame reason,” Flower said. “If we need to get the right people on the job, then we need to get the right people on the job.”

Flower said she also is concerned about how the lakefront attendant would be supervised during the weekend when the public work supervisors usually are not on duty.

“Whoever this person is working for, this person is going to be working unsupervised,” Flower said. “I don’t think that’s a good way to manage staff, especially if you’re talking about somebody who is younger and going to be part time.”

Earle said part of the job description would include that the person be a “self-starter” and be able to work on their own. He said there also would be other public works department employees on staff in case the lakefront attendant needs assistance.