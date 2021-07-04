Lake Geneva considers free parking for churches on Sunday mornings

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the city could issue a certain number of "reserved" parking signs to each church for a set rate, so the city does not completely lose parking revenue from the churches on Sunday mornings.

"When the parking people see it on Sunday, then they know not to charge these X number of spots," Fesenmaier said. "I'm just trying to find some kind of midway between all the revenue lost and none of it."

Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the downtown churches are located near free parking areas.

"Pretty much all of them are within a block of all of them," Flower said. "I guess I'm not sure why they just can't park in the free parking."

Flower said she also is concerned that if free parking is offered to the churches then other organizations are going to question why they do not receive free parking.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"I think someone might say, 'Why would I give this person free parking when everyone else has to pay?,'" Flower said. "That's an argument as well."

Alderman Tim Dunn said the city offered free parking to the churches in the past and feels it should do so again. He said the churches help add to the beauty of the downtown area.