Lake Geneva considers free parking for churches on Sunday mornings

People attending Sunday morning church services in downtown Lake Geneva may soon be able to park for free.
Lake Geneva officials are considering offering some free parking to the four downtown churches that are within the city's paid parking area. The four churches include First Congregational Church of Christ, First Church of Christ Scientist, Holy Communion Episcopal Church and Lake Geneva United Methodist Church.
Members of the city council's public works committee discussed the issue during their June 28 meeting.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder told the aldermen that the city had a verbal agreement with the churches for several years, which allowed them to offer free parking from 9 a.m. to noon on Sundays.
Elder said he has talked with representatives from three of the downtown churches during the past year about having free parking once again.
"It seems like churches would like an agreement with city government to provide free parking during church services," Elder said.
Some of the options the city is considering include not enforcing paid parking on Sunday mornings until church services are over, provide vehicle stickers to church members, not enforcing paid parking in the areas where the churches are located or reserve a certain number of parking stalls for each church at a set rate.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said the city could issue a certain number of "reserved" parking signs to each church for a set rate, so the city does not completely lose parking revenue from the churches on Sunday mornings.
"When the parking people see it on Sunday, then they know not to charge these X number of spots," Fesenmaier said. "I'm just trying to find some kind of midway between all the revenue lost and none of it."
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said the downtown churches are located near free parking areas.
"Pretty much all of them are within a block of all of them," Flower said. "I guess I'm not sure why they just can't park in the free parking."
Flower said she also is concerned that if free parking is offered to the churches then other organizations are going to question why they do not receive free parking.
"I think someone might say, 'Why would I give this person free parking when everyone else has to pay?,'" Flower said. "That's an argument as well."
Alderman Tim Dunn said the city offered free parking to the churches in the past and feels it should do so again. He said the churches help add to the beauty of the downtown area.
"Little things like this may either drive them to the edge of town or just have these churches close up and become breweries or something like that," Dunn said. "I would hate to chase them away."
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is concerned that too many people would abuse the free parking privilege.
"The whole thing is mind boggling because it will get abused," Hedlund said.
Dunn argued that the city usually does not receive much parking revenue on Sunday mornings, and free parking areas in the downtown have been reduced during the past year.
"If anything has been abused, it's the appetite from the City of Lake Geneva swallowing up all the free parking around the downtown," Dunn said. "There are people in town who pay taxes for all the roads, and I think they would like to be able to park for free once in awhile."
After some discussion, the aldermen unanimously approved to forward the proposal to the finance, licensing and regulation committee without recommendation.
The finance committee's next meeting is scheduled for 4:30 p.m., July 6 at city hall, council chambers, 626 Geneva St.
Fesenmaier said she would like to receive more input from church officials before voting on the issue.
"I'm afraid we don't have all the information we need," Fesenmaier said.