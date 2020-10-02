Lake Geneva considers hotel room tax increase to fund Riviera project

The city council committee Sept. 15 agreed to hold off on discussing the mayor’s idea.

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she wants to determine how the proposed hotel tax increase would affect local businesses.

“I don’t think I’ve researched it enough,” Fesenmaier said.

The finance committee is scheduled to again consider the hotel tax increase idea Oct. 6.

The city is looking for ideas to finance a Riviera restoration project that began this year with about $2 million in spending, financed largely with bank borrowing, for a new roof and other exterior upgrades.

The long-discussed project has been forecast to cost $5 million or more before it is completed.

Except for the Riviera wedding rental rate increase, the city has not identified future funding sources for the project.

The city council agreed to establish the new Riviera ad hoc group at Klein’s suggestion, despite concerns among some aldermen that the new group would circumvent the existing decision-making process within the city council.

The ad hoc group has since successfully pushed for the wedding rental rate increase, as well as a remodeling plan for the Riviera’s first floor.

