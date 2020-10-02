Lake Geneva considers hotel room tax increase to fund Riviera project

Lake Geneva city officials are discussing boosting the city’s hotel room tax from 5 percent to 8 percent to pay for renovations to the Riviera tourism center.
Mayor Charlene Klein is proposing the increase, which would cost hotel guests more than $400,000 a year in higher taxes to support tourism and other city government operations.
Klein presented the room tax rate increase Sept. 22 to the newly created Riviera Restoration Ad Hoc Committee as a possible option for funding work on the city-owned lakefront landmark.
Hotel guests last year paid a combined $798,239 in room taxes to the city at the current 5 percent rate.
The mayor, however, said other communities already are charging hotel visitors room taxes at the 8 percent rate.
“We’re 3 percent below, pretty much, what other municipalities are charging,” she said.
To fund the Riviera restoration, aldermen this summer approved a 40 percent increase for wedding party rentals in the Riviera ballroom, from $3,900 to $5,500 for peak-demand Saturday weddings.
Members of the ad hoc committee had recommended the wedding rental rate increase as a way to generate money for Riviera renovations.
Now presented with a hotel tax increase, too, members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee have put the brakes on the idea temporarily.
The city council committee Sept. 15 agreed to hold off on discussing the mayor’s idea.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she wants to determine how the proposed hotel tax increase would affect local businesses.
“I don’t think I’ve researched it enough,” Fesenmaier said.
The finance committee is scheduled to again consider the hotel tax increase idea Oct. 6.
The city is looking for ideas to finance a Riviera restoration project that began this year with about $2 million in spending, financed largely with bank borrowing, for a new roof and other exterior upgrades.
The long-discussed project has been forecast to cost $5 million or more before it is completed.
Except for the Riviera wedding rental rate increase, the city has not identified future funding sources for the project.
The city council agreed to establish the new Riviera ad hoc group at Klein’s suggestion, despite concerns among some aldermen that the new group would circumvent the existing decision-making process within the city council.
The ad hoc group has since successfully pushed for the wedding rental rate increase, as well as a remodeling plan for the Riviera’s first floor.
Klein said increasing the hotel room tax rate would provide more revenue to the city for the remodeling and possibly other expenditures.
With revenue of $798,239 from hotel room rentals last year, the city allocated a portion to the city tourism commission, which uses its funding to award grants to local organizations holding tourism events.
Klein told members of the ad hoc group that additional funding from hotel visitors also could be used to encourage more events at the Riviera.
Other possible funding options mentioned by the mayor for Riviera restoration have included borrowing more money and applying for outside grants. She said she recently learned of a grant between $250,000 and $750,000 to fund renovations to properties listed on the National Registry of Historic Places.
“I will be looking into that ASAP,” Klein said.
Ad hoc committee member Grace Hanny proposed that the city hire a grant writer to apply for grant funding.
No estimate was presented on the cost of hiring a grant writer.
“There’s a fee,” Hanny said. “But if you get it, it’s well worth it.”
Another ad hoc committee member, Fred Gahl, said the city should consider other new revenue sources in the city’s lakefront fund. The lakefront fund includes Riviera Beach admissions, buoy rentals, kayak rentals and pier rentals.
The city this summer approved beach admission increases.
“You can significantly generate a lot more revenue off the lakefront,” Gahl said, “and have that be a very significant profit center.”
The city has not released detailed plans or cost projections for the Riviera project, although a consultant estimated a couple of years ago that the work could cost $5 million.
The city in 2018 hired MSI General Corp. of Oconomowoc as architect and construction manager, to be paid 14 percent, which could equal $700,000 if the project ends up costing $5 million.
Klein said the city could hire someone to assist with fundraising efforts for the project. She said the city had planned to host fundraising events, but that those plans have been set aside because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve been stymied a little bit by the whole COVID situation,” Klein said. “Everything being normal, we probably would have had two or three fundraising balls or something planned at this point.”
The ad hoc committee is scheduled Oct. 27 to discuss funding options again.
“That will give us a few more weeks to get our thinking caps on,” Klein said.
