Lake Geneva considers implementing additional 'impact fees' for developers

“You have to do a study before you can do a public hearing on whether you impose impact fees,” he said.

Draper said money from impact fees has to be spent on its designated use.

“If you don’t spend the money as directed by the impact fee assessment, you have to return it to the developer or homeowner of the property,” Draper said.

Comptroller Karen Hall said based on information she has received, impact fee studies could cost between $10,000 and $13,000 depending on the complexity of a potential project.

“We would have to tell them what our needs are before they could quote the fee, because some things are more complexed than others,” Hall said. “The fee would be higher depending on what impact fee you’re talking about.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would be in favor of considering implementing additional impact fees, so developers could help pay for upcoming projects or work that needs to be completed in the future.

“Right from the get go, we have huge highway expenses coming up. We have huge waste water expenses coming up. We just spent a huge amount of money for a developer to raise a water tower 30 feet,” Hedlund said.