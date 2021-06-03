Lake Geneva considers implementing additional 'impact fees' for developers

Lake Geneva officials could soon be asking developers to pay more for projects in the future.
City officials are considering implementing additional impact fees for developers. Impact fees are financial contributions developers pay to a municipality to help fund projects that are needed because of their development.
Impact fees could be used to help pay for traffic control signals, sewage treatment facilities, police stations, libraries, storm water collection facilities, fire stations, parks, athletic fields, medical facilities and roads.
“That’s the public facilities that you can use impact fees for,” City Attorney Dan Draper said.
The City of Lake Geneva currently imposes a $1,865 waste water impact fee, $1,690 water fee, $310 fire department impact fee and $230 park impact fee on developers that affect those services.
City officials are considering establishing additional impact fees in the future.
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee discussed the issue May 18.
Draper told the aldermen that before impact fees can be implemented the city has to have a study conducted to determine which impact fees would be necessary and then conduct a public hearing regarding the proposed impact fees before they are approved.
“You have to do a study before you can do a public hearing on whether you impose impact fees,” he said.
Draper said money from impact fees has to be spent on its designated use.
“If you don’t spend the money as directed by the impact fee assessment, you have to return it to the developer or homeowner of the property,” Draper said.
Comptroller Karen Hall said based on information she has received, impact fee studies could cost between $10,000 and $13,000 depending on the complexity of a potential project.
“We would have to tell them what our needs are before they could quote the fee, because some things are more complexed than others,” Hall said. “The fee would be higher depending on what impact fee you’re talking about.”
Alderman Richard Hedlund said he would be in favor of considering implementing additional impact fees, so developers could help pay for upcoming projects or work that needs to be completed in the future.
“Right from the get go, we have huge highway expenses coming up. We have huge waste water expenses coming up. We just spent a huge amount of money for a developer to raise a water tower 30 feet,” Hedlund said.
“We get no impact fees from developers who want to keep putting up houses and sending people here who we have to take care of, and I think impact fees are vital.”
Hedlund said he also feels the city’s current impact fees are too low.
“Since I’ve been on the city council, I have been told by developers that our impact fees are very, very low compared to everybody in the surrounding area,” Hedlund said.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she also would like the city to consider imposing additional impact fees on developers.
“We are potentially losing money that could be used to pay for traffic signals or other facilities or public services, whether it be for the library, police or fire department,” Fesenmaier said.
After some discussion, the finance committee unanimously approved to have City Administrator Dave Nord meet with the city department heads to determine which projects need to be worked on in the future.
Nord said he plans to meet with the department heads soon.
“We could give you that list in short order,” Nord said.