Lake Geneva considers Lake View Drive improvement project for American Rescue Plan Act funds

Lake Geneva officials have identified a potential use for the funding that the city will receive from the American Rescue Plan Act.
The funding could be used to help pay for what is being considered the “Lake View Drive improvement project,” which has been listed on the city’s five-year road improvement plan.
The city is set to receive about $848,000 from the act, which will be received in two installments. The city recently received its first installment of about $424,000 and is expected to receive its second installment early next year.
Members of the city council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee discussed potential uses for the funding and the “Lake View Drive improvement project,” Aug. 17.
The project is expected to include between 1,300 and 1,500 square feet of water main replacement, fire hydrant replacement and sanitary manhole cover replacement, as well as utility improvements and storm water management infrastructure improvements.
The project also is set to include removing lead service lines from the area.
Utility Commission Director Josh Gajweski said the Environmental Protection Agency recently updated its “lead and copper rule,” mandating that lead service lines be removed from private and public properties.
“It’s an endeavor that is going to take years and quite a bit of funding to accomplish that,” Gajewski said. “This would be a good area to start with. The infrastructure down on Lake View Drive is roughly 100 years old.”
Gajewski said the city is looking into obtaining state funding to remove lead service lines from other areas of the community.
The protect also is set to include curb and gutter replacement in various sections of Lake View Drive.
The majority of the work would be done between Main Street and Lake Shore Drive.
Alderman Richard Hedlund asked, along with the curb and gutter replacement, if the city is considering installing sidewalks in certain areas of the road.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said that is an item that is being considered, but there are areas of Lake View Drive that would be too narrow for sidewalks.
Gajewski said, after presenting the proposed project to city aldermen, sidewalk installation could be considered as part of the project.
“Sidewalk is one portion of it we had not planned on doing, but given the feedback from the finance committee we’re going to provide them with primary estimates of what it would cost to add sidewalks,” Gajweski said.
After some discussion, the finance committee members unanimously approved to further review and develop more detailed plans for the project.
“I would like more particulars before we get into it,” Hedlund said. “I think we have to have a plan in place.”
Gajewski said more details, such as costs, need to be determined before the project is completely approved. City aldermen are set to discuss the project again during an upcoming finance committee meeting.
“I’m not really sure I would call it a preliminary phase as much as it is a concept phase for the project,” he said.
Gajewski said, if approved, the project could take between three to four months to complete.
“It’s going to depend on the final scope that they want to include or don’t want to include,” Gajewski said. “That would be dependent on what’s finalized for the work, then the time of the year that work begins.”
City Administrator Dave Nord said out of all of the projects that were considered, the “Lake View Drive improvement project” seemed to be the most appropriate for the use of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
“It’s not necessarily fun,” Nord said. “It’s not necessarily exciting, but it is point on as far as the intent for these, as far as what it can be used for.”
Gajweski said city officials also considered using the funding to make improvements to areas of Sheridan Spring Roads but determined Lake View Drive was the more important project.
“There’s less as far as needs in storm water improvements there,” Gajewski said of Sheridan Springs Road. “There’s also less in terms of lead service line replacement. There’s been numerous water main breaks on Sheridan Spring Road within the last 20 to 30 years, so it’s on our radar as far as a replacement project but as far as hitting all the bullet points that we can for improvements, it was second on our list.”
Comptroller Karen Hall said several other projects were considered, but she is not certain if they would have been eligible projects for the American Rescue Plan Act funds.
According to the U.S. Department of the Treasury, some of the potential uses for the funding include implementing COVID-19 mitigation efforts, providing pay for essential workers, addressing economic issues caused by public health emergencies, replacing lost revenue caused by the pandemic, enhancing broadband internet access and making improvements to water and sewer systems.
“Some of them were kind of ‘grey,’” Hall said. “My biggest fear is if we pick something that is kind of ‘grey’ and it’s determined later to be ineligible, the city is going to have to pay back the money, and that could be four or five years down the road when they can audit us.”
Hall said the city has to start spending the money by 2024 and is required to have the funded projects completed in 2026.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 was signed into law by President Joe Biden on March 11.
The act provides about $1.9 trillion to municipal and state governments, residents, small businesses, schools and other organizations to help offset negative financial effects from the coronavirus.