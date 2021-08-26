Lake Geneva considers Lake View Drive improvement project for American Rescue Plan Act funds

“I would like more particulars before we get into it,” Hedlund said. “I think we have to have a plan in place.”

Gajewski said more details, such as costs, need to be determined before the project is completely approved. City aldermen are set to discuss the project again during an upcoming finance committee meeting.

“I’m not really sure I would call it a preliminary phase as much as it is a concept phase for the project,” he said.

Gajewski said, if approved, the project could take between three to four months to complete.

“It’s going to depend on the final scope that they want to include or don’t want to include,” Gajewski said. “That would be dependent on what’s finalized for the work, then the time of the year that work begins.”

City Administrator Dave Nord said out of all of the projects that were considered, the “Lake View Drive improvement project” seemed to be the most appropriate for the use of the American Rescue Plan Act funds.

“It’s not necessarily fun,” Nord said. “It’s not necessarily exciting, but it is point on as far as the intent for these, as far as what it can be used for.”