Lake Geneva considers options on contract with VISIT Lake Geneva

The VISIT Lake Geneva tourism agency could have some competition for a contract to serve as Lake Geneva’s official promoter of local visitor attractions.
The Lake Geneva Tourism Commission is soliciting competing offers as it considers whether to renew the city’s contract with the private VISIT Lake Geneva group.
The tourism commission voted unanimously July 8 to request proposals from other groups when the city’s current three-year contract with VISIT Lake Geneva expires Dec. 31.
The city similarly considered a competing offer from the Walworth County Visitors Bureau before signing the most recent contract with VISIT Lake Geneva three years ago.
Stephanie Klett, president of VISIT Lake Geneva, said she looks forward to meeting with newly appointed members of the city tourism commission to discuss her group’s $100,000-a-year contract with Lake Geneva.
“We look forward to educating them on that and having a great partnership for years to come,” Klett said.
The commission ultimately will make a recommendation to the Lake Geneva City Council on whether to renew a contract with Klett’s agency or to switch to a different provider.
Under the contract, VISIT Lake Geneva manages the Concerts in the Park series, the Winterfest festival, and a Christmas holiday parade for city of Lake Geneva.
VISIT Lake Geneva also is required to promote Lake Geneva Downtown Business Improvement District events, and to maintain a visitor center in the city.
The contract pays VISIT Lake Geneva $100,000 a year — $25,000 per quarter — from hotel room taxes collected in the city. The group also receives an additional 25 percent of hotel room tax revenue above $450,000 a year.
Brian Waspi, chairman of city’s tourism commission, said VISIT Lake Geneva has done a good job, but the commission wants to see what types of services other organizations could offer.
“It’s a large expenditure for the city,” Waspi said. “It makes sense to send it out for (proposals).”
Alderman Richard Hedlund, another commission member, said he agrees with seeking competing offers for the contract.
“I think it’s only prudent,” Hedlund said. “We can hear what other people are willing to offer for that amount of money.”
The commission expects to receive proposals in August and then hear presentations in September from groups seeking the contract.
Waspi said another reason he wants to solicit competing offers is so that new members of the commissioin can learn about the different services that such groups provide.
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Zakia Pirzada and Linda Moritz recently became new commission members, after newly elected Mayor Mayor Charlene Klein sought changes on the appointed commission.
“It makes sense to go through this process so that the new commissioners understand what is that we’re spending our money on,” Waspi said.
Klett said VISIT Lake Geneva has had a positive working relationship with the tourism commission.
“For the past year, the tourism commission has told us on numerous occasions that VISIT Lake Geneva is doing great work,” she said.
During the past year, VISIT Lake Geneva has attracted about 60,000 people to Winterfest, operated the year-round visitors center, and hosted 20 travel writers from throughout the world.
City Administrator Dave Nord told commission that after they hear proposals, they have until Dec. 31 to approve a contract with a tourism promotion organization.
