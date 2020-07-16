Lake Geneva considers options on contract with VISIT Lake Geneva

VISIT Lake Geneva also is required to promote Lake Geneva Downtown Business Improvement District events, and to maintain a visitor center in the city.

The contract pays VISIT Lake Geneva $100,000 a year — $25,000 per quarter — from hotel room taxes collected in the city. The group also receives an additional 25 percent of hotel room tax revenue above $450,000 a year.

Brian Waspi, chairman of city’s tourism commission, said VISIT Lake Geneva has done a good job, but the commission wants to see what types of services other organizations could offer.

“It’s a large expenditure for the city,” Waspi said. “It makes sense to send it out for (proposals).”

Alderman Richard Hedlund, another commission member, said he agrees with seeking competing offers for the contract.

“I think it’s only prudent,” Hedlund said. “We can hear what other people are willing to offer for that amount of money.”

The commission expects to receive proposals in August and then hear presentations in September from groups seeking the contract.