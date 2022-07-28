Lake Geneva considers ordinance amendments to allow for mural program in the Downtown area

Lake Geneva officials are considering amending an ordinance to regulate murals within the city, as they get ready to launch a new Downtown mural program.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District have proposed establishing a mural program in Lake Geneva’s central business district, located in the Downtown area.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission discussed proposed zoning ordinance amendments, July 18, which would regulate and allow for such a mural program.

Jackie Mich of city planning group Vandewalle & Associates said the city currently does not have an ordinance regulating murals. She said amending the ordinance would help regulate a mural program in the Downtown area.

“This proposed ordinance removes any zoning barriers to the BID mural program by proposing some modest changes to the Downtown design standards,” Mich said. “The city’s ordinances are pretty much silent on murals, and therefore these are essentially allowed, even though we’re not seeing a lot of them right now in the city. These amendments address some basic precautions.”

The proposed amendments would allow for murals to be painted on or installed on side walls or alleys facing walls. However, murals could not be installed on front facades, windows, doors, awning, fences, architectural elements or historic details.

“If you got nice historic details on a building, of course, we don’t want to see a mural on top of any of those things,” Mich said.

Plan commission member Joel Hoiland said he would not want a mural to be painted over any historic elements.

“I would want to preserve the historic look,” Hoiland said. “I would concur that we would prohibit murals on walls where there’s historic features. That’s my view.”

The ordinance amendments also propose that murals cannot be painted on unpainted brick, natural stone or stucco.

“If you want to put a mural on those surfaces, you have to put them on a removable board or panel,” Mich said.

The murals also could not promote a specific business, product or service.

“We do have the ability and are obligated to distinguish from signs in terms of a commercial message,” Mich said. “So the mural has to be non-commercial in nature. If they do want to do a commercial message, that would come under the sign ordinance. They could still potentially do it, but it would just be under another set of rules.”

The ordinance amendments would not regulate murals in residential areas. However, offensive language or images would not be allowed.

“At this time, the city’s code does not regulate this at all, so they can do (a mural in a residential area) tomorrow as far as the zoning ordinance is concerned,” Mich said. “These changes would not change that. Because of first amendment issues, I kind of want to avoid that question. The changes would remove barriers to the potential BID mural program.”

The plan commission members discussed potential size limits for the murals. Several of the plan commission members indicated that they did not want the murals to exceed 50% of the total surface of a wall.

“I’m thinking maybe limiting the size of the mural would be a good idea,” Cindy Fueredi, plan commission member, said. “If they put in a pretty mural, we’re all happy. But if they don’t, that’s bad. So I think limiting the size might be a safer route to go.”

The plan commission members are set to discuss the proposed ordinance changes again and conduct a public hearing regarding the mural program during their Aug. 15 meeting.

Hoiland said he feels establishing a mural program would help improve the appearance of the city and attract more people to the Downtown area.

“My impression would be that murals would be enhancing the image of the City of Lake Geneva and the Lake Geneva area,” Hoiland said. “It’s kind of like advertising. Advertising has the intent of not only attracting new customers but also, in this case, the residents.”

Members of the Business Improvement District Board briefly discussed the proposed mural program during their July 13 meeting.

Board member Alethea Salgado said they are in the process of finding artists to paint the murals. She also confirmed that Lake Geneva officials are in the process of amending city ordinances to regulate and allow the program to occur.

“We’re just trying to figure out who is going to do the painting and the ordinance changes to get it done,” Salgado said. “We’re getting there, sort of.”

Board member Janine Osbourne said a sub-committee has been formed to further discuss the program and determine what type of murals might be presented to city officials.

“We have to have a small group of people to approve what’s going to go in front of the city,” Osbourne said.

Dimitri Anagnos, vice president of the Business Improvement Board, said he is pleased with the progress that has been made on the proposed mural program.

Members of the Business Improvement Board presented plans for the mural program earlier this year.

“It’s great. I’m happy how things are moving forward here when we take our time and do it right instead of rushing through,” Anagnos said.

Osbourne said they want to take their time and make sure the program includes quality murals.

“It’s really finding the right artist. I don’t want to rush through it,” Osbourne said. “One bad mural on a wall is going to shoot the whole program down. So we’re going to take our time and get it right.”