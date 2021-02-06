Lake Geneva considers purchasing new beach kiosks

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m not a huge fan of us going with the cash,” Flower said. “I think we’ve made some new strides with not having cash with the parking.”

Flower said allowing people to pay for their beach passes with cash causes more issues for the staff, and the city has an agreement with Viply LLC of New Jersey, which allows people to pay for their beach passes by downloading an app.

“I think we need to get that Viply running, and we need to start pushing not having cash, because it causes a lot of other issues from a management standpoint of giving change,” Flower said.

Elder said many people still pay for their beach passes by using cash.

“Consequently, 23 percent of the money collected at the beach is cash,” Elder said.

Beach passes currently are available for purchases for residents.

The cost is $3 per pass with a limit of six passes per address.

Residents can purchases their beach passes in person at the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.; by mail or by sending an email message to parking@cityoflakegeneva.com.

Beach passes can be purchased with cash or by writing a check. Credit cards will not be accepted.

