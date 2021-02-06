Lake Geneva considers purchasing new beach kiosks

Visitors to Riviera Beach may be paying for their passes at new kiosks this summer.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s Public Works Committee unanimously approved, Jan. 25, to purchase three beach kiosks from Total Parking Solutions, Inc. of Downers Grove, Illinois.
The kiosks will cost about $32,787 each, which also includes the cost for delivery and installation.
The purchase still has to be approved by the full city council. Money for the new kiosks would come from the city’s parking fund.
Parking Operations Manager Seth Elder said the three kiosks will replace older kiosks that currently are installed at the beach.
Elder said the new kiosks will feature 4G technology, while the current kiosk include 3G technology. He said the new beach kiosks will be compatible with the 50 parking kiosks that the city purchased last year from Total Parking Solutions.
“We can’t upgrade the current kiosks to 4G or 5G technology,” Elder said. “We want the beach kiosks to be compatible with the parking kiosks.”
The new kiosks include a credit/debit card reader, coin acceptor and bill acceptor.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower, during the public works committee meeting, questioned why the kiosks include a bill acceptor when the parking kiosks that were purchased last year do not feature a bill acceptor.
“I’m not a huge fan of us going with the cash,” Flower said. “I think we’ve made some new strides with not having cash with the parking.”
Flower said allowing people to pay for their beach passes with cash causes more issues for the staff, and the city has an agreement with Viply LLC of New Jersey, which allows people to pay for their beach passes by downloading an app.
“I think we need to get that Viply running, and we need to start pushing not having cash, because it causes a lot of other issues from a management standpoint of giving change,” Flower said.
Elder said many people still pay for their beach passes by using cash.
“Consequently, 23 percent of the money collected at the beach is cash,” Elder said.
Beach passes currently are available for purchases for residents.
The cost is $3 per pass with a limit of six passes per address.
Residents can purchases their beach passes in person at the city hall building, 626 Geneva St.; by mail or by sending an email message to parking@cityoflakegeneva.com.
Beach passes can be purchased with cash or by writing a check. Credit cards will not be accepted.