Lake Geneva considers sidewalk maintenance program for 2022

“We do have issues of our own, alleys, ramps and sidewalk ramps,” Flower said. “We would take on the tree heaving. That would be our cost.”

Flower proposed making the sidewalk maintenance program a part of the city’s annual street repair program.

“We are already implementing sidewalk improvements on the streets we’re hitting, but we’re really neglecting the other sidewalks and we’re way behind,” Flower said. “So I would suggest in addition to what we’re doing on the streets, we do some of the sidewalks on the streets that we’re not repairing.”

Earle said he also feels the sidewalk maintenance program should be a part of the street repair program. He said if sidewalks are in good condition on a street that is being repaired, then city crews could work on sidewalks in another section of the community.

“I think the easiest way to do it would be to put it in the road program,” Earle said. “I don’t think we would have to confine it to the roads that we are doing that year.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she feels the sidewalk maintenance program should not be included in the street repair program, because it would cause the city to focus less on the sidewalks.