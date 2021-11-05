Lake Geneva considers sidewalk maintenance program for 2022

Sidewalks that are deteriorating in condition in the City of Lake Geneva could receive some much needed care beginning next year.
City officials are considering establishing a sidewalk maintenance program in 2022.
Members of the city council’s public works committee unanimously approved the program, Oct. 25. The program still has to be approved by the full city council.
As part of the program, Public Works Director Tom Earle would survey the sidewalks to determine if they are in need of repair. Adjacent property owners would be responsible for the cost of the repair and maintenance of the sidewalks.
Alderwoman Cindy Flower said several of the city sidewalks are cracked and are in need of repair.
“We got these scattered throughout the community,” Flower said of the deteriorating sidewalks. “It’s definitely not allowing for ADA compliance on the sidewalks, and it’s even a tripping hazard for anyone that’s trying to get through the city.”
Flower said the city has not had a sidewalk maintenance program for about 10 years.
“I think we’ve neglected it for a long time, and there are needs out there,” Flower said. “We need to actually adopt a program.”
Lake Geneva officials would pay the cost of repairing sidewalks on city property and any sidewalks that are damaged because of parkway trees.
“We do have issues of our own, alleys, ramps and sidewalk ramps,” Flower said. “We would take on the tree heaving. That would be our cost.”
Flower proposed making the sidewalk maintenance program a part of the city’s annual street repair program.
“We are already implementing sidewalk improvements on the streets we’re hitting, but we’re really neglecting the other sidewalks and we’re way behind,” Flower said. “So I would suggest in addition to what we’re doing on the streets, we do some of the sidewalks on the streets that we’re not repairing.”
Earle said he also feels the sidewalk maintenance program should be a part of the street repair program. He said if sidewalks are in good condition on a street that is being repaired, then city crews could work on sidewalks in another section of the community.
“I think the easiest way to do it would be to put it in the road program,” Earle said. “I don’t think we would have to confine it to the roads that we are doing that year.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said she feels the sidewalk maintenance program should not be included in the street repair program, because it would cause the city to focus less on the sidewalks.
“I think if it gets melded in, it gets lost in the shuffle again,” Fesenmaier said. “So I would like to see it separate.”