Lake Geneva considers stricter penalties for Riviera wedding cancellations

“It’s very unlikely we would be able to rent that venue again in 14 days or 90 days— which is three months,” Klein said. “But we might be able to do it in six months.”

Klein— who also is the director of a private foundation that oversees Horticultural Hall in Lake Geneva— said the proposed policy changes are similar to a cancellation policy that is in place for Horticultural Hall.

“It works like a charm,” Klein said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The city council’s piers, harbors & regulation committee unanimously approved the proposed updated policy, Nov. 10, but it still has to be approved by the full city council.

If approved, the updated policy would not go into effect until 2022, and it would not apply to couples who already have booked their wedding.

Alderman Richard Hedlund said he is in favor of the policy change and agrees that it is difficult to rebook the Riviera for a wedding if couples give less than six months of notice.

“If people do what they’re suppose to do, it will not change anything,” Hedlund said. “All were doing is making it more difficult to go out and book three venues, hold them for a year or 18 months, then decide where you want to get married.”