Lake Geneva considers three-year leases for Riviera tenants

“For the three years, each year we’re going to go to the prior year’s rate of inflation and then adjust the new lease to that amount,” Nord said. “But there’s a floor and a ceiling. It would be no less than 2% and no more than 4%. At least that’s the way it’s written right now.”

Members of the city council’s piers, harbors & lakefront committee unanimously approved the three-year lease option and proposed rate changes, Oct. 12.

The proposed three-year lease option and rate changes still have to be approved by the finance, licensing & regulation committee and the full city council.

Alderman Ken Howell said he is in favor of offering three-years leases to tenants as long as they follow the rules of their lease agreement and do not cause any issues with the other tenants.

“Otherwise, I’m thinking a three-year lease with a cost of living adjustment is fine,” Howell said.

Alderman Tim Dunn said he also is in favor of offering tenants three-year leases but feels the lease agreements should be reviewed at least every three years.