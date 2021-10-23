Lake Geneva considers three-year leases for Riviera tenants

Riviera tenants may have the option to lease space in the historic building a couple of years longer.
City officials are considering offering Riviera tenants a three-year lease rather than the current one-year lease beginning next year.
Tenants typically lease space on the first floor of the Riviera from April 1 through Nov. 1, during which is considered Lake Geneva’s tourism season.
City Administrator Dave Nord said several tenants have expressed an interest in obtaining a three-year lease. He said the reason leases have been for one year during the past couple of years is because of renovation work that has been done to the building.
“The tenants are asking for it just because they’ve been doing year-to-year just for the fact that we’ve had construction going on,” Nord said.
Tenants currently pay a $2,000 security deposit and $43.50 per square foot of their rental space as part of their lease agreement.
City officials are considering requiring tenants to pay their 2021 rate plus a percentage increase, to be determined by the city council, for their 2022 rate.
If the three-year lease option is approved, tenants would have their 2022 rate adjusted by the consumer price index for their 2023 rate and their 2023 rate adjusted by the consumer price index for their 2024 rate.
“For the three years, each year we’re going to go to the prior year’s rate of inflation and then adjust the new lease to that amount,” Nord said. “But there’s a floor and a ceiling. It would be no less than 2% and no more than 4%. At least that’s the way it’s written right now.”
Members of the city council’s piers, harbors & lakefront committee unanimously approved the three-year lease option and proposed rate changes, Oct. 12.
The proposed three-year lease option and rate changes still have to be approved by the finance, licensing & regulation committee and the full city council.
Alderman Ken Howell said he is in favor of offering three-years leases to tenants as long as they follow the rules of their lease agreement and do not cause any issues with the other tenants.
“Otherwise, I’m thinking a three-year lease with a cost of living adjustment is fine,” Howell said.
Alderman Tim Dunn said he also is in favor of offering tenants three-year leases but feels the lease agreements should be reviewed at least every three years.
“You have to be able to plan for the future a little bit, but we don’t want to give away the store as far as inflation goes because the cost of living increase will be less then the real inflation rate, and we need to review this at least every three years,” Dunn said. “But if they want a three-year lease, I would be fine with that.”
Nord said if a tenant is in violation of their agreement, their lease either would be reduced to one year or they would no longer be able to lease space at the Riviera.
“In my world if we had someone who signed a lease and they were a source of a problem, then we would either make it a one-year lease for them to see if the conduct improves or we would just get rid of them because frankly we got three or four people waiting,” Nord said.
Businesses that leased space in the Riviera for 2021 include Riviera Beach Shop, KC’s Sweets/KC’s Sweet 16, Going Bananas, Nana’s Popcorn & Funnel Cakes and The Cheese Box.