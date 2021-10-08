Lake Geneva considers transferring money from tourism fund to help pay off Riviera debt

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The fund is projected to have about $900,500 in revenues by the end of 2022, but that amount also could be higher.

Part of the reason for additional revenues in the fund is because the city council approved to increase the city's room tax rate from 5% to 8% in March.

"We may be low in our projections, but we're kind of conservative," Hall said. "So that may change as we go through the month of October. We might have a better estimate, but the tourism fund is going to collect a lot more room tax next year."

Hall said transferring money from the tourism fund to the debt service fund would have to be approved by members of the tourism commission.

"I didn't put it in this budget, because I have to discuss it with the tourism commission," Hall said. "But I think it's kind of a smart move, because we know taxes are going to increase. But if we do this, it will not increase as much as we originally thought."

Brian Waspi, president of the tourism commission, said the tourism commission would have to approve any money that is transferred from the tourism fund.