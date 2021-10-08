Lake Geneva considers transferring money from tourism fund to help pay off Riviera debt

Lake Geneva officials are considering using tourism funding to help pay off borrowed money that the city used to help pay for the Riviera renovation project.
The city council approved last December to sell about $9.42 million worth of bonds to borrow that same amount of money during the next three years to help pay for the Riviera renovation project and other upcoming city projects.
About $4.36 million of the borrowed money is set to be used to pay for the Riviera renovations. Another $3.9 million is to be spent on capital improvement projects, and another $1.2 million will be used to purchase equipment and vehicles.
Comptroller Karen Hall said because of the borrowed the money, the city's debt service is going to increase in 2022, which means the city's taxes also will increase.
Hall proposed during the city council's finance, licensing & regulation committee budget workshop, Sept. 23, to transfer about $200,000 from the tourism fund to the debt service fund to help pay down the debt and to reduce the amount that taxes will be increased.
"We can do this," Hall said. "I ran it by (City Attorney) Dan Draper, and he checked it out and since the Riviera is considered a tourism building/convention center, we can repay the debt from the tourism fund."
The tourism fund initially was projected to have about $700,780 in revenues by the end of the year, but Hall said the fund had about $626,000 in revenues as of the end of August.
The fund is projected to have about $900,500 in revenues by the end of 2022, but that amount also could be higher.
Part of the reason for additional revenues in the fund is because the city council approved to increase the city's room tax rate from 5% to 8% in March.
"We may be low in our projections, but we're kind of conservative," Hall said. "So that may change as we go through the month of October. We might have a better estimate, but the tourism fund is going to collect a lot more room tax next year."
Hall said transferring money from the tourism fund to the debt service fund would have to be approved by members of the tourism commission.
"I didn't put it in this budget, because I have to discuss it with the tourism commission," Hall said. "But I think it's kind of a smart move, because we know taxes are going to increase. But if we do this, it will not increase as much as we originally thought."
Brian Waspi, president of the tourism commission, said the tourism commission would have to approve any money that is transferred from the tourism fund.
"The tourism commission will need to vote on any grants or transfer of funds to municipal development-related projects including the Riviera, as we have done in previous years," Waspi said. "No decisions have been made."
Waspi said the tourism commission could have more information regarding the proposed fund transfer by its Oct. 11 meeting.
"Once the budgeting process is completed by the city, which should be prior to our next meeting, the tourism commission will be in a position to discuss our options," Waspi said. "I suspect this will be a topic discussed in our next few meetings, and I'll be better able to comment."