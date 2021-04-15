Lake Geneva considers wage increase for city attorney

Lake Geneva’s city attorney could receive a salary increase in the near future.
City alderman are proposing to increase City Attorney Dan Draper’s annual salary at a rate in which it will increase from about $72,793 a year to about $84,926 a year.
Lake Geneva’s city attorney is a part-time, elected position. Draper’s current term is set to expire May 1, 2022.
Members of the city council’s personnel committee approved the proposed salary increase March 30 by a 3-1 vote with Alderwoman Cindy Flower voting “no.”
However, members of the council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee April 7 decided to hold off voting on the salary increase for further review and to determine the amount of hours Draper works during the week.
The motion to hold off voting on the issue was approved by a 3-2 vote with aldermen Richard Hedlund and Joan Yunker voting “no.”
Hedlund, who proposed the wage increase, said Draper deserves a pay raise because of the amount of work he performs for the City of Lake Geneva. He said having Draper as an elected city attorney costs the city less money than if they had to hire a city attorney by the hour.
“If our city attorney decided to resign, we would have to go out and hire somebody on an hourly basis, and an attorney in this area gets about $250 an hour,” Hedlund said. “I think our city attorney is way underpaid and way overworked.”
Howell said he agrees that the city attorney should receive a pay raise but would like to see documentation on how many hours he works before voting on the salary increase.
“In general, I would be in favor of it because I believe in what Rich is saying,” Howell said. “But we have to be able to show it to everybody.”
Comptroller Karen Hall said she believes Draper works between 1,450 to 1,500 total hours a year.
“I looked it up, and the past few years he’s worked between 1,450 and 1,500 per year,” Hall said.
Howell said he believes Draper is performing valuable work for the city but just wants to see proof of the estimate number of hours he is working each week.
Earlier in the discussion, Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier made a motion that the city research how much it would cost to have an appointed city attorney instead of an elected city attorney.
She said most communities in the area have an appointed city attorney.
“We’re one of the few local communities that still has an elected attorney. There’s probably a reason most people do it the other way,” Fesenmaier said. “I would like to have the city administrator give us some information about other communities that are using appointed instead of elected. Now is the time to look at that to make sure this is the direction we want to go.”
Hedlund argued that if the city attorney was an appointed position, the city probably would go over its budget for that position because of the amount of work he performs.
“Since I’ve been on the city council, our city attorney does a lot more projects that are requested of him by the council,” Hedlund said. “You would just kind of open your checkbook if you hire somebody on an hourly basis, which it would be.”
After some discussion, Fesenmaier’s motion failed by a 1-4 vote with Fesenmaier casting the only “yes” vote.
The wage increase would have gone into effect July 1 if it was approved.