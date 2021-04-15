Lake Geneva considers wage increase for city attorney

Howell said he agrees that the city attorney should receive a pay raise but would like to see documentation on how many hours he works before voting on the salary increase.

“In general, I would be in favor of it because I believe in what Rich is saying,” Howell said. “But we have to be able to show it to everybody.”

Comptroller Karen Hall said she believes Draper works between 1,450 to 1,500 total hours a year.

“I looked it up, and the past few years he’s worked between 1,450 and 1,500 per year,” Hall said.

Howell said he believes Draper is performing valuable work for the city but just wants to see proof of the estimate number of hours he is working each week.

Earlier in the discussion, Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier made a motion that the city research how much it would cost to have an appointed city attorney instead of an elected city attorney.

She said most communities in the area have an appointed city attorney.