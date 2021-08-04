Lake Geneva considers weekly recycling collection

Lake Geneva residents may be able to get rid of their cardboard, plastic and other recyclable materials on a weekly basis in the near future.
City officials are considering going to weekly recycling collection instead of the current every-other-week recycling collection as part of a proposed contract amendment with John’s Disposal Service, Inc. of Whitewater.
Members of the city council’s public works committee discussed the issue, July 26.
Nate Austin of John’s Disposal said more communities that the company contracts with are starting to offer weekly recycling collection because more people have recyclable materials in their homes with increased online shopping.
“What I see going on is it’s the number one trend for communities to push for that,” Austin said. “In general, people order so much more online. You’re dealing with more cardboard in particular.”
Austin said going to weekly recycling collection could cost the city about $3,200 a week, which would be about a $1-a-month increase for the average household.
“I would pay $1 or $2 more to get more recycling around Fourth of July or Christmas,” Austin said. “If you think of your homeowners, it’s less than a cup of coffee for us to come back two more times a month.”
Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked that John’s Disposal present a comparison of how much it would cost the city a year if it does decide to offer weekly recycling collection versus continuing to offer recycling collection every other week.
“I think that would help us moving forward on this,” Flower said. “So we would have a rough idea of what to budget if we choose. I think that’s an important piece to this.”
Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said as the city considers weekly recycling collection, city officials need to educate residents more about what types of materials are recyclable.
“As we get closer on this decision, the onus would be on the city to do a lot of education about recycling,” Fesenmaier said. “John’s will give us a lot of help with that, but it’s on us that people know.”
Austin said the same types of materials will still be accepted, but the company will assist the city in educating residents about the recycling collection.
“You’re not going to see changes from us in what is acceptable,” Austin said. “We never want to see plastic bags in your recycling, and it’s important to break down your cardboard. If all customers did that, it makes life easier for our sorters.”
City aldermen are set to discuss the issue again in the future.
Alderman John Halverson said the city should consider weekly recycling because it seems like something more communities are offering.
“Obviously, the trend is more and more recycling pick up,” Halverson said.