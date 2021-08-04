Lake Geneva considers weekly recycling collection

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Alderwoman Cindy Flower asked that John’s Disposal present a comparison of how much it would cost the city a year if it does decide to offer weekly recycling collection versus continuing to offer recycling collection every other week.

“I think that would help us moving forward on this,” Flower said. “So we would have a rough idea of what to budget if we choose. I think that’s an important piece to this.”

Alderwoman Mary Jo Fesenmaier said as the city considers weekly recycling collection, city officials need to educate residents more about what types of materials are recyclable.

“As we get closer on this decision, the onus would be on the city to do a lot of education about recycling,” Fesenmaier said. “John’s will give us a lot of help with that, but it’s on us that people know.”

Austin said the same types of materials will still be accepted, but the company will assist the city in educating residents about the recycling collection.

“You’re not going to see changes from us in what is acceptable,” Austin said. “We never want to see plastic bags in your recycling, and it’s important to break down your cardboard. If all customers did that, it makes life easier for our sorters.”