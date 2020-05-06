Lake Geneva could issue citations for "Safer-at-Home" violations

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

People who violate the governor's "Safer-at-Home" order in the city of Lake Geneva may end up in municipal court.

The city council is considering an ordinance that allows police to cite people who do not follow social distancing guidelines or who otherwise violate the governor's "Safer-at-Home" order.

The Lake Geneva City Council's finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved the proposal May 5, which give police the authority to issue citations to people who violate an emergency order issued by the state of Wisconsin or the city of Lake Geneva.

The ordinance still has to be approved by the full city council.

Police Chief Michaeal Rasmussen said if someone currently violates the governor's emergency order, his department would likely refer misdemeanor charges to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.

Rasmussen said police would issue a warning before handing out a citation.

"We don't plan on going out and writing a whole bunch of tickets," Rasmussen said. "But we have to fine people who tell us where they think we should go when we are trying to get them to comply."

The proposed ordinance carries fines of between $500 and $1,000.