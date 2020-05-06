Lake Geneva could issue citations for "Safer-at-Home" violations

People who violate the governor's "Safer-at-Home" order in the city of Lake Geneva may end up in municipal court.
The city council is considering an ordinance that allows police to cite people who do not follow social distancing guidelines or who otherwise violate the governor's "Safer-at-Home" order.
The Lake Geneva City Council's finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved the proposal May 5, which give police the authority to issue citations to people who violate an emergency order issued by the state of Wisconsin or the city of Lake Geneva.
The ordinance still has to be approved by the full city council.
Police Chief Michaeal Rasmussen said if someone currently violates the governor's emergency order, his department would likely refer misdemeanor charges to the Walworth County District Attorney's Office.
Rasmussen said police would issue a warning before handing out a citation.
"We don't plan on going out and writing a whole bunch of tickets," Rasmussen said. "But we have to fine people who tell us where they think we should go when we are trying to get them to comply."
The proposed ordinance carries fines of between $500 and $1,000.
"This gives us a tool, so we could write a ticket for small infractions that need to be corrected," Rasmussen.
Alderman Ken Howell asked Rasmussen, during the May 5 meeting, if Lake Geneva police have had to handle many cases regarding people disobeying the governor's safety order.
Howell said police officials previously reported that there weren't many issues with people violating the"Safer-at-Home."
"I understand the need for this, but last time when you guys reported to us, you said you were having no problems and people would comply right away," Howell told Rasmussen. "Has anything changed?"
Rasmussen cited an incident this past weekend involving a large gathering of beer-drinking motorcyclists along Wrigley Drive.
"This weekend if you would have seen all the beer-drinking bikers on Wrigley Drive, it was fairly difficult," Rasmussen said. "It got out of hand very quickly with the summertime atmosphere we had down there."
Alderwoman Joan Yunker asked what other municipalities are doing as far as enforcing the "Safer-at-Home" order.
Rasmussen said some communities have passed local ordinances, but others have not.
"It's all over the board," he said.
