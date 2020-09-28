Lake Geneva council again rejects face mask mandate

For a third time, the Lake Geneva City Council has voted against a local face mask requirement designed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The council voted 5-4 tonight to reject a proposal that would have mandated that people wear face masks in indoor public places or congested outdoor settings.

Just like when the issue was considered in July, aldermen tied 4-4 on the matter, and Mayor Charlene Klein cast a tie-breaking vote to block a face mask ordinance.

Voting for a face mask mandate were Aldermen John Halverson, Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Ken Howell and Shari Straube, while voting against were Aldermen Richard Hedlund, Tim Dunn, Cindy Flower and Joan Yunker.

Howell and Flower both switched sides from the last time the issue was debated.

A city council committee Sept. 15 recommended reconsidering a city ordinance as time was running down on a statewide mandate set to expire Sept. 28. Gov. Tony Evers later extended the state order until November, although that action now is facing a challenge in court.