 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lake Geneva council again rejects face mask mandate
breaking topical

Lake Geneva council again rejects face mask mandate

{{featured_button_text}}
Leather Accents owner Linda Longwell wears face mask

Linda Longwell, a store owner in downtown Lake Geneva, wears a face mask to safeguard against spreading the coronavirus. 

 File photo, Regional News

For a third time, the Lake Geneva City Council has voted against a local face mask requirement designed to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The council voted 5-4 tonight to reject a proposal that would have mandated that people wear face masks in indoor public places or congested outdoor settings.

Just like when the issue was considered in July, aldermen tied 4-4 on the matter, and Mayor Charlene Klein cast a tie-breaking vote to block a face mask ordinance.

Voting for a face mask mandate were Aldermen John Halverson, Mary Jo Fesenmaier, Ken Howell and Shari Straube, while voting against were Aldermen Richard Hedlund, Tim Dunn, Cindy Flower and Joan Yunker.

Howell and Flower both switched sides from the last time the issue was debated.

A city council committee Sept. 15 recommended reconsidering a city ordinance as time was running down on a statewide mandate set to expire Sept. 28. Gov. Tony Evers later extended the state order until November, although that action now is facing a challenge in court.

The proposal before the city council was to direct the city attorney to draft a city ordinance requiring anyone age 5 or older to wear a face mask when they are indoors in a public place or outdoors in a congested setting such a restaurant patio.

The city council in May similarly voted down a face mask mandate by a 6-2 vote.

+31 Photos: Car show at the Delavan Scarecrow Festival

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics