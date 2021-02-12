Lake Geneva Country Meats opens short-term pop-up shop at former Fleming’s

LAKE GENEVA – They say when one door closes, another door opens. That is what is happening at the former Fleming’s in Downtown Lake Geneva with a taste of cheese, bacon and donuts added into the mix.

Last year, the longtime Irish business owners Kevin and Maureen Fleming announced they were retiring, leaving vacant their prime storefront at 711 W. Main St.

While nothing has been announced to permanently replace Fleming’s and the space is still on the market, this month Lake Geneva Country Meats is breathing new life into the store.

Nick Vorpagel, vice president of Lake Geneva Country Meats, whose parents own the business, said “We love downtown Lake Geneva … It’s a special place for people who grew up here and come and visit … It’s a fun way to reach people who may not have heard of us before.”

During Winterfest they set up a short-term pop-up shop, selling Wisconsin’s finest products – brats and cheese products including cheese curds.

For Valentine’s weekend – Feb. 13 and 14 – they are again opening the doors for a pop-up, this time partnering with Simple Bakery to offer donuts and bacon.