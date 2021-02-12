Lake Geneva Country Meats opens short-term pop-up shop at former Fleming’s

LAKE GENEVA – They say when one door closes, another door opens. That is what is happening at the former Fleming’s in Downtown Lake Geneva with a taste of cheese, bacon and donuts added into the mix.
Last year, the longtime Irish business owners Kevin and Maureen Fleming announced they were retiring, leaving vacant their prime storefront at 711 W. Main St.
While nothing has been announced to permanently replace Fleming’s and the space is still on the market, this month Lake Geneva Country Meats is breathing new life into the store.
Nick Vorpagel, vice president of Lake Geneva Country Meats, whose parents own the business, said “We love downtown Lake Geneva … It’s a special place for people who grew up here and come and visit … It’s a fun way to reach people who may not have heard of us before.”
During Winterfest they set up a short-term pop-up shop, selling Wisconsin’s finest products – brats and cheese products including cheese curds.
For Valentine’s weekend – Feb. 13 and 14 – they are again opening the doors for a pop-up, this time partnering with Simple Bakery to offer donuts and bacon.
There will be classic donuts with or without frosting and sprinkles and there will be deluxe donuts such as toasted coconut, lemon raspberry and the featured maple bacon donut, sprinkled with pieces of bacon.
The donut shop will be open from 7 a.m. to noon or until sold out.
Country Meats is also partnering with a few area restaurants and hosting a few pop-up dinners in the space later in February and early March. They haven’t announced the details, but the final dinner around St. Patrick’s Day will be Irish-themed in tribute to Fleming’s.
Kevin Fleming said they plan to attend that event, but only as attendees. After working in retail 40-plus years, he said, they are enjoying their retirement.