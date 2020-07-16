Lake Geneva Country Meats supports Big Foot Lions Club with fundraiser

How do you keep the spirit of a Lake Geneva summer tradition alive when it’s cancelled by the coronavirus pandemic? In the case of the Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil and Steak Fry, the Lions Club and Lake Geneva Country Meats may have come up with an eat at home solution.
For many Lake Geneva area residents and visitors, the Big Foot Lions Club Lobster Boil and Steak Fry is an annual tradition that cannot be missed. Thousands of hungry guests eat top quality lobster and steak dinners and listen to live music while thousands of dollars are raised to support the Lions Club’s mission. Annually held on the last Saturday in July in Fontana’s Reid Park, the Club had to make the difficult decision to cancel this year’s event due to the current global pandemic.
To help offset the financial losses from the cancellation of the event, Lake Geneva Country Meats, the provider of steaks for the event, has stepped forward to organize a Lobster & Steak Box fundraiser for the Club. Customers can purchase boxes featuring either lobster tail, ribeye steak, or both, and pick them up at the Lake Geneva Country Meats store on either Friday, July 24th or Saturday, July 25th. Each box contains seasonings and cooking instructions for easy and delicious preparation at home. All profits are donated directly to the Lions Club.
“Lobster Boil is a favorite summer tradition of our family, and we love supporting the Lions Club. We didn’t want this summer to go by without somehow acknowledging this event, so we put together this fundraiser hoping that people can still have a steak or lobster on the day of the event, remember the good times, and support the Lions Club” said Nick Vorpagel, Vice President of Lake Geneva Country Meats.
Limited number of boxes are available and must be pre-purchased from Lake Geneva Country Meats’ website at lakegenevacountrymeats.com, said Vorpagel.
“It’s easy to get a box, just go to our website, click on ‘gift shop’ in the top menu, and you’ll find a section for Big Foot Lions Club boxes. You can pick whichever boxes you want and check out online. That way, we can keep track of each box and make sure it goes to the right place.”
Drive through pickups will be at Lake Geneva Country Meats’ store on Friday, July 24 from 3 PM – 6 PM, and Saturday, July 25 from 9 AM – 3 PM. Boxes will be available for sale until Wednesday, July 22nd, or until supplies sell out, which Vorpagel said he anticipates happening before that date.
Vorpagel summed up the spirit of this fundraiser by saying “We know it’s not ideal, but we think these boxes are the best way to still come together as a community to enjoy great food and support a fabulous cause. It’s really a win-win for everyone!”
