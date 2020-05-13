Lake Geneva creates local ordinance against violating 'Safer At Home' law

Police agencies in Lake Geneva and elsewhere, however, have been sending few cases to the district attorney to prosecute.

District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said he has been encouraging municipalities to get people to follow the “Safer At Home” regulations without referring criminal charges.

“Our goal is for them to get people to comply rather than the district attorney’s office have a free-for-all of criminal charges,” Wiendenfeld said.

Signed by Gov. Tony Evers on March 23, the public health emergency measure requires many businesses to cease operations in an effort to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

The law also requires residents to stay in their homes unless they work at a business that is permitted to remain open, or unless they are engaging in an “essential activity,” such as shopping for bare necessities, seeing a doctor, or caring for someone else.

Visitors from Illinois are required to self-quarantine here for 14 days before they can venture out for bare essentials within the social distancing requirements.

Lake Geneva has closed public parks in an effort to discourage people from gathering in violation of the state order.