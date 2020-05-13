Lake Geneva creates local ordinance against violating 'Safer At Home' law

People accused of violating Wisconsin’s “Safer-at-Home” order in Lake Geneva could soon find themselves in municipal court.
The Lake Geneva City Council unanimously agreed May 11 to create an ordinance allowing police to cite people with a municipal ticket rather than a state charge for violating social distancing guidelines or other terms of the coronavirus strategy.
The city’s new ordinance carries potential fines of between $500 and $1,000 for those found guilty in municipal court.
The state law, created in March, makes violating “Safer At Home” a criminal misdemeanor punishable by up to 30 days in jail and a $500 fine.
The difference is that violations of the state law are prosecuted as criminal matters by the Walworth County district attorney, while violations of Lake Geneva’s new ordinance are civil matters handled in municipal court.
City Attorney Dan Draper said the new municipal ordinance will allow police to handle any “Safer At Home” violations more quickly without having to get the district attorney involved.
“The steps that are required to go through to charge a misdemeanor for a violation of these orders is very cumbersome,” Draper said. “We need to find a tool for our police to work with, and that’s really what the whole thing is all about.”
Police agencies in Lake Geneva and elsewhere, however, have been sending few cases to the district attorney to prosecute.
District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld said he has been encouraging municipalities to get people to follow the “Safer At Home” regulations without referring criminal charges.
“Our goal is for them to get people to comply rather than the district attorney’s office have a free-for-all of criminal charges,” Wiendenfeld said.
Signed by Gov. Tony Evers on March 23, the public health emergency measure requires many businesses to cease operations in an effort to avoid spreading the coronavirus.
The law also requires residents to stay in their homes unless they work at a business that is permitted to remain open, or unless they are engaging in an “essential activity,” such as shopping for bare necessities, seeing a doctor, or caring for someone else.
Visitors from Illinois are required to self-quarantine here for 14 days before they can venture out for bare essentials within the social distancing requirements.
Lake Geneva has closed public parks in an effort to discourage people from gathering in violation of the state order.
Crowds have continued to gather in the city, especially on weekends with pleasant spring weather. But police have not been issuing citations for those possible violations.
Police Chief Michael Rasmussen told aldermen about a large gathering of motorcycle riders during one recent weekend along Wrigley Drive on the city’s lakefront.
“If you would have seen all the beer-drinking bikers on Wrigley Drive, it was fairly difficult,” Rasmussen said. “It got out of hand very quickly with the summertime atmosphere we had down there.”
Rasmussen, however, said his department was not issuing citatioins.
Under the new city ordinance, Rasmussen said police would issue a warning first before handing out any citations.
“I hope we don’t write one ticket with this,” he said. “Our plan is to not go out and write a bunch of tickets. But this gives us a tool.”
The state’s “Safer At Home” restrictions are scheduled to expire May 26, while the city’s ordinance will remain on the books to cover any future such state or local emergencies.
Alderwoman Joan Yunker asked what other municipalities are doing as far as enforcing the “Safer At Home” order.
Rasmussen said some communities have passed local ordinances, but others have not.
“It’s all over the board,” he said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.