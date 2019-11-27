Lake Geneva dancers to join Moscow Ballet in Chicago

Young dancers from the Lake Geneva region are getting a rare chance to perform a holiday classic in the big city alongside members of the renowned Moscow Ballet.
“It’s a life-changing experience,” said Altin Naska, children’s director for the Moscow Ballet group.
Twenty-five students from the Broadway Academy of Art & Dance in Lake Geneva have been chosen to perform in the “Great Russian Nutcracker,” the Tchaikovsky holiday classic, on Dec. 8 at the Rosemont Theatre in suburban Chicago.
The theater seats more than 4,000 people, and tickets for the show cost $49 to $175 each.
Dancer Madeline Greenber, 14, of Lake Geneva, said being part of a Moscow Ballet production is exciting and educational.
“I know it’s going to be a good experience,” she said. “We will learn to have stage presence.”
The students, ranging in age from 6 to 18, were hand-picked during an audition held Aug. 25 at Broadway Academy studio at 709 W. Main St. in downtown Lake Geneva.
The Moscow Ballet troupe seeks out local dancers to join its productions as the group travels the United States doing shows.
Officials chose Broadway Academy of Art & Dance to host an audition for this year’s “Nutcracker” production — rather than a studio closer to Chicago — in an effort to encourage more students in the Lake Geneva area to audition.
“It’s a good studio. It’s in a good location,” Naska said. “Plus, I get to spend an afternoon in Lake Geneva.”
Children dancers with at least two years of training were eligible to audition.
Broadway Academy owner Shannon Levitt said she was thrilled to give her students an opportunity to gain such valuable experience dancing with world-renowned professionals before a large Chicago audience.
“The children will have an opportunity to perform with a professional cast,” she said. “I’m honored that our studio was chosen, and I’m grateful for the opportunity for my dancers.”
Broadway Academy opened in 2012, first with a studio in Richmond, Illinois, then adding the studio in Lake Geneva and others in Genoa City and Fox Lake, Illinois.
Broadway Academy teaches ballet, hip hop, jazz, contemporary dance and modern dance for dancers aged 3 to 18. Levitt said she has about 200 students in Lake Geneva and Genoa City combined.
Some of her students have been selected to perform in “Nutcracker” shows previously after auditioning elsewhere.
Megan Moore, 14, of Lake Geneva, another student chosen to join this year’s Moscow Ballet production, said it is her first time getting a chance at such a significant learning experience, working under the Moscow Ballet director.
“It’s cool to learn from a new teacher and have new experiences,” Moore said.
Naska, who has been directing the Chicago-area “Nutcracker” show for 12 years, said many children with whom he has worked have gone on to become professional dancers.
“It ends up being what they want to do,” he said.
To get ready for their big moment on stage at the Rosemont Theatre, students have been rehearsing every Sunday since Sept. 22. The youngest dancers rehearse at Broadway Academy in Lake Geneva, while older dancers rehearse at a studio in Antioch, Illinois.
Particularly challenging is the fact that the children will not dance with their Moscow Ballet partners before the day of the performances — which makes practice and preparation all the more important.
“We don’t see the people we dance with until the performance,” said dancer Makayla Hayes, 13, of Lake Geneva. “Then we dance with them. And that’s it.”
Naska said the children will have just one rehearsal with the professional troupe on Dec. 8 before the audience arrives. So it is vital that they already know their parts.
“They got to be prepared,” he said. “They’ve got to know exactly what they need to do.”