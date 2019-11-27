Lake Geneva dancers to join Moscow Ballet in Chicago

“It’s cool to learn from a new teacher and have new experiences,” Moore said.

Naska, who has been directing the Chicago-area “Nutcracker” show for 12 years, said many children with whom he has worked have gone on to become professional dancers.

“It ends up being what they want to do,” he said.

To get ready for their big moment on stage at the Rosemont Theatre, students have been rehearsing every Sunday since Sept. 22. The youngest dancers rehearse at Broadway Academy in Lake Geneva, while older dancers rehearse at a studio in Antioch, Illinois.

Particularly challenging is the fact that the children will not dance with their Moscow Ballet partners before the day of the performances — which makes practice and preparation all the more important.

“We don’t see the people we dance with until the performance,” said dancer Makayla Hayes, 13, of Lake Geneva. “Then we dance with them. And that’s it.”

Naska said the children will have just one rehearsal with the professional troupe on Dec. 8 before the audience arrives. So it is vital that they already know their parts.

“They got to be prepared,” he said. “They’ve got to know exactly what they need to do.”

