"Lake Geneva Day" proclaimed for July 15 to celebrate Riviera renovations, other events planned

The Riviera is now officially open for businesses this summer after months of renovation work and several upcoming events are now on the books to give the community a chance to celebrate.
Mayor Charlene Klein officially proclaimed July 15 as “Lake Geneva Day,” during the May 24 city council meeting.
“Lake Geneva Day” is to celebrate the completion of the Riviera renovation project and will include tours of the historic building from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a re-dedication ceremony to be held at 4 p.m.
Klein plans to invite Gov. Tony Evers, Rep. Tyler August, Sen. Stephen Nass, past mayors and representatives from MSI General Corporation, general contractors for the project, to the ceremony.
The Swing Nouveau Orchestra is set to perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flat Iron Park that evening, as part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.
People who have city parking stickers will be able to park for free the entire day.
Former Mayor Sturges Taggart proclaimed a “Lake Geneva Day” in 1933 to celebrate the grand opening of the Riviera, which was constructed in 1932.
Everything was free for Lake Geneva taxpayers that day.
Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved an event permit for the “String of Pearls” Gala, which is set to be held from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m., Aug. 28 at the Riviera ballroom.
The event is set to include cocktail hour, commemorative speeches, dinner, auction and performances from the Glenn Miller Orchestra.
The gala will be a fundraiser for local responders with a portion of the proceeds going to the “First Responders Fund” to help pay for emergency management training, body cameras and safety equipment.
The city council also unanimously approved an event permit for the New Year’s Eve Gala, which is scheduled to be held from 7 p.m. to midnight, Dec. 31 at the Riviera ballroom.
Members of the Swing Nouveau Orchestra are set to perform during the New Year’s Eve Gala.
The city council unanimously approved to allow Klein to sign contracts with the Glenn Miller Orchestra and Swing Nouveau Orchestra for the upcoming Riviera events.