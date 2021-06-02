"Lake Geneva Day" proclaimed for July 15 to celebrate Riviera renovations, other events planned

The Riviera is now officially open for businesses this summer after months of renovation work and several upcoming events are now on the books to give the community a chance to celebrate.

Mayor Charlene Klein officially proclaimed July 15 as “Lake Geneva Day,” during the May 24 city council meeting.

“Lake Geneva Day” is to celebrate the completion of the Riviera renovation project and will include tours of the historic building from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with a re-dedication ceremony to be held at 4 p.m.

Klein plans to invite Gov. Tony Evers, Rep. Tyler August, Sen. Stephen Nass, past mayors and representatives from MSI General Corporation, general contractors for the project, to the ceremony.

The Swing Nouveau Orchestra is set to perform from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flat Iron Park that evening, as part of VISIT Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

People who have city parking stickers will be able to park for free the entire day.

Former Mayor Sturges Taggart proclaimed a “Lake Geneva Day” in 1933 to celebrate the grand opening of the Riviera, which was constructed in 1932.

Everything was free for Lake Geneva taxpayers that day.