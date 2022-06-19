Lake Geneva Day to be held July 14 and include events around town

Another day to celebrate the City of Lake Geneva is in the works again this summer.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved, June 13, to designate July 14 as “Lake Geneva Day.”

Last year, the City of Lake Geneva hosted a “Lake Geneva Day” to celebrate the finished renovations to the Riviera with a ceremony that featured live music and free parking.

Mayor Charlene Klein initially announced plans to conduct another “Lake Geneva Day” this year during the June 1 Lake Geneva Business Improvement District meeting.

This year’s “Lake Geneva Day” is set to include all-day free parking for people who have city parking stickers and open house events at the Riviera, Lake Geneva Public Library, city churches, Geneva Lakes Family YMCA and Horticultural Hall.

“I’m hoping that we’re going to expand this a little bit beyond what we did last year,” Klein said during the city council meeting. “The Riviera will be open in the afternoon, and I’m hoping some of our other city entities, churches and so forth will decide to be open. I know Horticultural Hall is on board. That’s the day of their farmers market. I talked to the library and also the ‘Y.’”

The festivities are set to conclude with a performance from the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Flat Iron Park, 201 Wrigley Drive, as part of Visit Lake Geneva’s Concerts in the Park series.

“It’s a day for the people of Lake Geneva to enjoy their town without having to pay for parking beyond three hours and end the day, hopefully, at the park to hear the Lake Geneva Symphony Orchestra,” Klein said.

Former Mayor Sturges Taggart proclaimed a Lake Geneva Day in 1933 to celebrate the grand opening of the Riviera, which was built in 1932.

