Lake Geneva declares citywide emergency during virus outbreak

Lake Geneva's elected city leaders today declared a citywide state of emergency for the next two months in an effort to control the coronavirus outbreak.

The declaration by the Lake Geneva City Council calls for postponing city government meetings, limiting the size of public gatherings in City Hall, restricting city employee travel, and taking other steps to safeguard public health.

"Safety is the key," Alderman Doug Skates said as he and other council members unanimously approved the measure shortly after 6 p.m. at City Hall.

The emergency declaration is scheduled to continue until May 18.

The three-page proclamation notes the spread of coronavirus throughout the United States and also the lack of any known vaccine or treatment for the flu-like respiratory infection.

It states: "The conditions created by these public health emergencies pose a continuing and substantial threat to public order, life, health and safety of the citizens of the city of Lake Geneva."

A similar measure was approved earlier today by the Walworth County Board, giving county government greater flexibility for the next 90 days to cope with the coronavirus threat.