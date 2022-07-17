Lake Geneva discusses allocating 60 beach passes for YMCA's summer camp 'Luau week' and 'survivor week'

Participants in Geneva Lakes Family YMCA’s summer camp program could be able to spend some time at the beach this year thanks to city officials.

Members of the Lake Geneva City Council’s finance, licensing & regulation committee unanimously approved, July 5, to allocate 60 Riviera Beach passes to the YMCA’s summer camp program.

The full city council was set to vote on the beach pass allocation July 11, but the meeting was cancelled because of a lack of a quorum. The passes would be used by the campers and YMCA staff.

Elaine West, school aged child care and camp director for the Geneva Lakes Family YMCA, told city aldermen that the YMCA plans to use the passes during its “Summer Hawaiian Luau Week,” July 25 through July 29; “survivor team challenge week,” Aug. 8 through Aug. 12; and “summer send-off fiesta” during the final week of the camp.

West said the YMCA would use the passes when the beach is not typically busy, and there would be a separate section roped off for the campers.

“We would only be visiting on the least busy weekday,” West said. “We would head to the beach at 10 a.m., have lunch, clean up and leave around 2 p.m. This would give our campers a wonderful Lake Geneva experience. We have campers who have never attended the beach before or even been to a beach.”

West said the YMCA would supply their own lifeguard, and the campers would have their own swim vests and floatation devices and would be monitored by camp counselors.

“All of our campers are swim tested, so we know their levels,” West said. “We would have counselors and myself and staff in the water.”

Alderman Richard Hedlund said granting the beach passes would not have much effect on the city financially.

“My way of thinking is it doesn’t cost us anything,” Hedlund said. “It doesn’t even cost us potential revenue because they don’t take up a lot of space, and they will be there from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., which isn’t the busiest time anyway.”

Alderman Ken Howell said allocating the passes could encourage the camp participants to visit the beach on their own time.

“I think it might even promote business, because they might come back another day when they’re making a normal visit,” Howell said.