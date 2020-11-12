Lake Geneva discusses improving snow removal in the downtown area

Downtown business representatives and city officials plan to work together to improve snow removal in downtown Lake Geneva this winter.
Several downtown business owners are expressing concern that city sidewalks, pedestrian crossing intersections and streets have not been properly cleared of snow during recent years.
Downtown merchants are required to shovel snow that is in front of their business to the curb or parking lane about 12 hours after a snowfall ends.
However, some business owners are saying that the snow becomes piled up back onto their curb or in parking spaces near their business after city crews plow the streets.
Members of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board discussed the snow removal issue with representatives from the public works department during their Nov. 4 meeting.
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, said the curbs on the downtown sidewalks often become piled with snow, and he is concerned that could result in injuries to people who are walking in the downtown area.
“Our sidewalks are implorable. They’re full of ice. They’re full of snow,” Condos said. “I think the city better realize that if anybody falls and gets hurt, they’re going to go right to city hall.”
Alderwoman Shari Straube, who also is a member of the Business Improvement District Board, said she has noticed vehicles having difficulty pulling out of parking spaces when they are covered with snow.
“If you don’t have an SUV or a four-wheel-drive vehicle, there’s times when you have to go and help people push out their cars,” Straube said.
Business Improvement District Board member Laura Thompson, who owns Lola’s and Comic Alley businesses in downtown Lake Geneva, said she often has snow in front of her business shoveled to the curb but then it becomes piled back toward the sidewalk again after city crews plow the streets.
“It turns to pure ice,” Thompson said. “It is really bad. It’s almost shameful.”
Public Works Director Tom Earle told the board members that with limited staff and equipment, it could be difficult for his crews to find time to clear the downtown sidewalks in a timely manner.
Earle said he and his crews are responsible for clearing the downtown streets, residential streets and roads connecting to state Highway 50.

He said crews usually begin plowing snow about 2:30 a.m. after a snowfall, which can be difficult when vehicles are allowed to be parked on the streets until 3:30 a.m. and when delivery trucks for the downtown businesses begin to arrive during the early morning hours.
“I understand the BID is important,” Earle said. “But I also have people that live in the wards and 45 miles of other roadways that I have to have plowed by certain times of the day with limited amounts of staff.”
Several of the Business Improvement District Board members said they are concerned with snow piling up on the curbs this winter because the paid parking period will begin in February.
The city council members recently approved to conduct the paid parking period from February to November in 2021 instead of from March to November, to obtain parking revenue during Winterfest, which is held in early February.
Condos said if the snow is piled up on the curbs near the parking spaces, it could make it difficult for people to pay for their parking.
“They need to have a clear path to get from their car to the kiosks,” Condos said.
Earle said he agrees that having paid parking begin a month early will make snow removal more of an issue in the downtown area this winter.
“That’s going to be a total new issue this year, because we’ve never done parking that early,” Earle said. “So we kind of cringed when we heard that.”
Roger Wolff, Business Improvement District Board member, said he would like the downtown business owners and city staff to work together to develop a plan for snow removal.
“The city can’t take this on by themselves,” Wolff said. “I think it’s got to be a mix of both.”
Condos said Business Improvement District Board members plan to attend the next city council public works committee meeting, Nov. 23, and he hopes representatives from the public works department will be able to attend the next Business Improvement District Board meeting, Dec. 2, to develop a more concise snow removal plan for the downtown area.
“This issue is going to come up again until we get something done,” Condos said.
