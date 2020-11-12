Lake Geneva discusses improving snow removal in the downtown area

“I understand the BID is important,” Earle said. “But I also have people that live in the wards and 45 miles of other roadways that I have to have plowed by certain times of the day with limited amounts of staff.”

Several of the Business Improvement District Board members said they are concerned with snow piling up on the curbs this winter because the paid parking period will begin in February.

The city council members recently approved to conduct the paid parking period from February to November in 2021 instead of from March to November, to obtain parking revenue during Winterfest, which is held in early February.

Condos said if the snow is piled up on the curbs near the parking spaces, it could make it difficult for people to pay for their parking.

“They need to have a clear path to get from their car to the kiosks,” Condos said.

Earle said he agrees that having paid parking begin a month early will make snow removal more of an issue in the downtown area this winter.

“That’s going to be a total new issue this year, because we’ve never done parking that early,” Earle said. “So we kind of cringed when we heard that.”