Lake Geneva eighth-grader competing in state Geography Bee

MADISON — A Lake Geneva Middle School eighth-grader is competing in the 2020 National Geographic GeoBee State Competition.

Steven Wang is one of the semifinalists eligible to compete in the contest, which is March 27 at the American Family Insurance corporate headquarters in Madison.

This is the second level of the GeoBee, which is now in its 32nd year.

GeoBee competitions featuring fourth- through eighth-graders occurred in state schools to determine each school champion.

State champions receive a $1,000 in cash, a medal and other prizes, plus a trip to Washington D.C., to represent their state in the National Championship, competing for additional cash, awards and college scholarships.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-248-4444 to upgrade your subscription.

The second- and third-place State GeoBee winners receive $300 and $100, respectively.

The 2020 National Championship will take place May 18-21, 2020, at National Geographic headquarters.

The national champion will receive a $25,000 college scholarship.

For more visit www.natgeobee.org.