Lake Geneva electric message signs debated; How long should messages appear?

The amount of time a message could be posted on an electronic sign in the city of Lake Geneva may be reduced by half.
City officials are considering reducing the amount of time that messages can by displayed on an electronic sign from 60 seconds to 30 seconds.
Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission discussed the issue for a second time during their Jan. 18 meeting. The plan commission members also discussed the issue in December.
Building Inspector Fred Walling said part of the reason for the reduction is to make the amount of time allowed for electronic messages consistent throughout the city.
City council members, in August 2019, approved to reduce messages on the Lake Geneva Public Library’s electronic sign from 60 seconds to 30 seconds.
Walling said library officials had asked for the time reduction, because they wanted to use their sign more for public service messages and to announce public events.
“I think for city consistency, if we’re all at 30 seconds, that would be my recommendation,” Walling said.
Walling said the 30-second time limit would effect electronic signs for city-owned property, organizations and commercial businesses.
“The library would get 30 seconds, Culver’s would get 30 seconds,” Walling said. “Double dip chocolate fudge announced every 30 seconds at Culver’s.”
Mayor Charlene Klein said she feels 30 seconds is an appropriate amount of time for people to display their messages.
“Thirty seconds doesn’t seem that unreasonable to me,” Klein said. “Sixty seconds is actually a long time.”
Plan commissioner John Gibbs said he feels it would be more appropriate to have a set message time for electronic signs throughout the city, and it would be easier to enforce.
“I think it would be easier on all of us as plan commissioners and Fred as the building inspector if we had a straight, across-the-board timeframe,” Gibbs said. “I would agree 30 seconds is a decent timeframe.”
The plan commission members are set to conduct a public hearing and vote on a recommendation regarding the proposed time change for electronic signs during their Feb. 15 meeting.
If approved, the proposal would still have to be vote on by the city council.