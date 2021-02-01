Lake Geneva electric message signs debated; How long should messages appear?

The amount of time a message could be posted on an electronic sign in the city of Lake Geneva may be reduced by half.

City officials are considering reducing the amount of time that messages can by displayed on an electronic sign from 60 seconds to 30 seconds.

Members of the Lake Geneva Plan Commission discussed the issue for a second time during their Jan. 18 meeting. The plan commission members also discussed the issue in December.

Building Inspector Fred Walling said part of the reason for the reduction is to make the amount of time allowed for electronic messages consistent throughout the city.

City council members, in August 2019, approved to reduce messages on the Lake Geneva Public Library’s electronic sign from 60 seconds to 30 seconds.

Walling said library officials had asked for the time reduction, because they wanted to use their sign more for public service messages and to announce public events.

“I think for city consistency, if we’re all at 30 seconds, that would be my recommendation,” Walling said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Walling said the 30-second time limit would effect electronic signs for city-owned property, organizations and commercial businesses.