Lake Geneva event pitched as beach party moved, but still going forward

A group that had planned a beach party with floating stage and music is still moving forward with a summer event, but it will look different than originally proposed.
Representatives from the nonprofit group Grand Mission plan to conduct a three-day festival, which has been named Phlowfest, Aug. 3 through Aug. 5 in downtown Lake Geneva and throughout the Lake Geneva area.
Grand Mission officials first announced plans for the event during the Jan. 11 Lake Geneva Tourism Commission meeting, and presented modified plans for the three-day festival during the March 3 Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board meeting.
The event is set to include various recreational activities throughout the area leading up to a large music festival on Aug. 5.
“We’re looking to put on a unique event that combines music and movement together over a three-day period in and out of Lake Geneva,” Amber Cumming, president of the Grand Mission Executive Committee, said. “It’s kind of a party with a purpose.”
Members of the Lake Geneva Tourism Commission on March 8 unanimously approved to award a $10,000 grant to Grand Mission to help them develop a website to promote and sell tickets for the event.
Grand Mission officials may seek additional grants from the tourism commission to help pay for other aspects of the event in the future.
The first day of the festival is set to include a golf outing at Lakewood Golf Club in Lake Geneva and a kick-off party at Champ’s Bar & Grill, 747 Main St., during the evening.
The second day is set to include a “yoga-thon” at Flat Iron Park with possibly up to 500 participants, along with guest speakers.
“Some of our guest speakers are veterans, so that’s what we will be combining our ‘yoga-thon’ with,” Cumming said. “I think it’s going to be a really neat combination.”
The second day of the festival also could include a bike ride and a possible wakeboarding event at Big Foot Beach during the evening.
Another yoga event is set to be held on the third day of the festival at Horticultural Hall, 330 Broad St., during the venue’s farmers market.
The third day also is set to include a concert at Geneva National Resort. The concert originally was set to be held at Riviera Beach, but organizers felt the resort would be a more appropriate location.
“It’s a bigger venue, and we don’t have to close any roads down,” Jess Christensen, vice president of the Grand Mission Executive Committee, said.
Christensen estimates that about 5,000 people could attend the concert.
The festival is set to conclude with an after-concert party at Champ’s Bar & Grill.
Christensen said Grand Mission hopes to begin selling tickets for the festival in April through a Phlowfest website.
Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said the Business Improvement District plans to partner with the organizers to host activities with the downtown businesses during the festival.
“Maybe somehow there is something where we can involve the businesses in the BID,” Tarantino said. “I think there’s something that the BID could get involvement for.”
Christensen said she would be willing to work with the downtown business owners to get them involved with the festival.
“That would be awesome,” Christensen said. “Hopefully, we can combine the ‘yoga-thon’ at Flat Iron Park, then the bike ride that involves the businesses.”
Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, told the Grand Mission representatives that they also should meet with the local hotels to inform them about the amount of people who could be coming to the area to attend the festival.
“They will be able to expect a number of people and have enough people working, so they can handle the event,” Condos said. “I think that would be important.”
Cumming said she hopes Phlowfest will become an annual event.
“It could be a unique event year after year with different content,” Cumming said.