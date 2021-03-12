Lake Geneva event pitched as beach party moved, but still going forward

Christensen said Grand Mission hopes to begin selling tickets for the festival in April through a Phlowfest website.

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District, said the Business Improvement District plans to partner with the organizers to host activities with the downtown businesses during the festival.

“Maybe somehow there is something where we can involve the businesses in the BID,” Tarantino said. “I think there’s something that the BID could get involvement for.”

Christensen said she would be willing to work with the downtown business owners to get them involved with the festival.

“That would be awesome,” Christensen said. “Hopefully, we can combine the ‘yoga-thon’ at Flat Iron Park, then the bike ride that involves the businesses.”

Spyro Condos, president of the Business Improvement District Board, told the Grand Mission representatives that they also should meet with the local hotels to inform them about the amount of people who could be coming to the area to attend the festival.

“They will be able to expect a number of people and have enough people working, so they can handle the event,” Condos said. “I think that would be important.”