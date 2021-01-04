Lake Geneva explains downtown plowing strategy

Public Works Director Tom Earle said part of the reason that snow is plowed near the parking lots is because there is a limited amount of space in the downtown area to stockpile the snow before it is hauled.

"The reason the snow is left in the backside of the parking stalls is the alternative is to push it up onto the sidewalks," Earle said. "This, of course, would be much more of a burden to the businesses than one afternoon with snow in the parking stalls."

City crews were removing snow from downtown parking stalls and streets, again, during the morning hours of Dec. 31, but Earle said that was not in response to the business owners' concerns.

He said crews usually continue snow-removal efforts in the downtown area about 12 hours after the snowfall has ended.

Earle said business owners are required to remove snow from their sidewalks 12 hours after a snow event ends, but not all business owners adhere to that provision.

"Many businesses do not shovel their walks in the 12-hour grace period, which then they clean the snow in the walks after we have cleared the stalls," Earle said. "Crews then cannot clear the stalls, as they are full of vehicles and it becomes too dangerous for us to operate heavy trucks and equipment around vehicles and pedestrians."