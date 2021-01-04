Lake Geneva explains downtown plowing strategy

Several business owners in downtown Lake Geneva were disappointed with the city's plowing efforts during the area's first major snowstorm of the winter season.
The Lake Geneva area received about 6 inches of snow during the evening and overnight hours of Tuesday Dec. 29, blanking city streets and sidewalks.
Several of the business owners said they were upset that city crews plowed snow in front of or into downtown parking spaces making it difficult for potential customers to park their vehicles.
Snow removal in the downtown area has been a contentious issue among business owners and city officials during the last few months, leading up to the first major snowfall of the 2020-2021 winter season.
Spyro Condos, president of the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District Board, said he filed a complaint with the Lake Geneva Police Department regarding plowing efforts in the downtown area.
Condos said having snow plowed near the parking lots makes it difficult for people to park their vehicles and to access the sidewalks, which could be a violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act.
"They provided nowhere for people with disabilities to park safely," Condos said. "Nobody knows where a handicapped parking stall is because they're covered with snow."
Condos said Broad Street and Wrigley Drive were plowed in such a manner that it made both streets narrower for traffic, expressing concern that it could make it difficult for emergency vehicles to travel through those areas.
"That has made it a dangerous situation for any emergency vehicle to go down Broad Street," Condos said. "Wrigley Drive is totally impassable for an emergency vehicle."
Condos said he also noticed that some vehicles were parked parallel along Main Street/Highway 50 because portions of the parking spaces were covered with snow, which could cause people to exit their vehicles into a busy roadway.
"That's creating a hazardous situation," he said.
Louie Chironis, co-owner of Hogs & Kisses Restaurant and Night Club, said he also was disappointed with how the downtown streets were plowed, especially when business owners are required to shovel snow that is in front of their establishment to the curb or parking lane about 12 hours after a snowfall ends.
"They want us to do our part. Why can't they do their part?," Chironis said. "It's not right. It's just not right."
Both Gary Petzinger, co-owner of Constant Cravings LLC, and Bruce Bennett, co-owner of Cornerstone Shop and Gallery, also indicated that they were upset about snow being plowed near downtown parking spaces.
Public Works Director Tom Earle said part of the reason that snow is plowed near the parking lots is because there is a limited amount of space in the downtown area to stockpile the snow before it is hauled.
"The reason the snow is left in the backside of the parking stalls is the alternative is to push it up onto the sidewalks," Earle said. "This, of course, would be much more of a burden to the businesses than one afternoon with snow in the parking stalls."
City crews were removing snow from downtown parking stalls and streets, again, during the morning hours of Dec. 31, but Earle said that was not in response to the business owners' concerns.
He said crews usually continue snow-removal efforts in the downtown area about 12 hours after the snowfall has ended.
Earle said business owners are required to remove snow from their sidewalks 12 hours after a snow event ends, but not all business owners adhere to that provision.
"Many businesses do not shovel their walks in the 12-hour grace period, which then they clean the snow in the walks after we have cleared the stalls," Earle said. "Crews then cannot clear the stalls, as they are full of vehicles and it becomes too dangerous for us to operate heavy trucks and equipment around vehicles and pedestrians."
Earle said public works employees are responsible for removing snow from about 47 miles worth of roadways, as well as from city-owned buildings, city-owned sidewalks and city parking lots.
"We do not have enough staff to keep dedicated plows operating downtown the entire time," Earle said. "We have 8,000 residents that expect and deserve as much attention as the downtown."
Earle said the city has 12 full-time employees who are responsible for snow removal, and the time it takes for crews to remove snow depends on the amount that has fallen.
He said it could take between four to five hours to remove snow when there is 2 or less inches; about six hours during a light snowfall; and between 12 to 15 hours during a heavy snowfall.
"Department of public works crews are not, by any means, perfect. We are human like everyone else and make mistakes," Earle said. "However, the city enjoys a great crew who learn every day and adapt to ever-changing snow conditions."