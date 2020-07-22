You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva face-mask mandate up for a vote Monday
Oakfire restaurant crowd poses for a picture

An employee at Oakfire restaurant in downtown Lake Geneva takes a picture of customers in sidewalk seating in May as crowds of tourists arrived in the city without face masks.

 File photo, Regional News

The question of whether to require Lake Geneva visitors to wear face masks to combat the spread of coronavirus is headed back to the Lake Geneva City Council.

A council committee Tuesday heard strong opinions on both sides, but the committee opted to forward the matter to the full city council without any recommendation.

The city council is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall to consider the issue. The meeting is open to the public.

A petition calling on Lake Geneva to require face masks in public spaces and inside businesses has gathered more than 1,900 signatures at the website change.org.

At the meeting Tuesday of the council's finance, licensing & regulation committee, many people registered opinions on the idea of a city requirement for face masks in public.

Business owner Elizabeth Krause opposed a city mandate, telling aldermen that people should left to decide for themselves whether they want to wear masks to avoid spreading the virus.

"Let the chips fall where they may," Krause said. "By you choosing to let us be free to make our own choices, I think that's the better choice." 

Another member of the public, Barbara Lord, urged the city to approve the face mask requirement, because Lake Geneva attracts tourists and visitors from throughout the world.

"Please consider making Lake Geneva a safe place for everyone," Lord said in a written statement.

The city council in May voted against a face mask requirement. But since then, coronavirus cases have increased locally, other cities have passed face mask mandates, and the petition was submitted to the city calling for action.

Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of Walworth County's health department, is expected to attend Monday's city council meeting to discuss the face mask issue with aldermen.

Some city staffers are urging aldermen to consider how such a requirement would be enforced.

Police Lt. Ed Gritzner told aldermen he predicts the police department will receive many calls about possible face mask violations, which Gritzner said could hinder officers from responding to other calls for service. 

"If this is passed as an ordinance, our dispatch center will be overwhelmed with phone calls," he said.

City Attorney Dan Draper told the committee that state law allows Lake Geneva to require face masks. Draper urged aldermen to be specific about how the ordinance would be enforced.

"Whatever you decide to do," Draper said, "I just hope you have the specifics to implement something like this."

Members of the finance committee recommended that the city also urge Walworth County to develop stricter coronavirus public safeguards — although no specifics were cited — and that the city help to install large signs encouraging people to wear face masks as they enter the city.

