Lake Geneva face-mask mandate up for a vote Monday

The question of whether to require Lake Geneva visitors to wear face masks to combat the spread of coronavirus is headed back to the Lake Geneva City Council.

A council committee Tuesday heard strong opinions on both sides, but the committee opted to forward the matter to the full city council without any recommendation.

The city council is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall to consider the issue. The meeting is open to the public.

A petition calling on Lake Geneva to require face masks in public spaces and inside businesses has gathered more than 1,900 signatures at the website change.org.

At the meeting Tuesday of the council's finance, licensing & regulation committee, many people registered opinions on the idea of a city requirement for face masks in public.

Business owner Elizabeth Krause opposed a city mandate, telling aldermen that people should left to decide for themselves whether they want to wear masks to avoid spreading the virus.