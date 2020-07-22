Lake Geneva face-mask mandate up for a vote Monday

The question of whether to require Lake Geneva visitors to wear face masks to combat the spread of coronavirus is headed back to the Lake Geneva City Council.
A council committee Tuesday heard strong opinions on both sides, but the committee opted to forward the matter to the full city council without any recommendation.
The city council is scheduled to meet 6 p.m. Monday at City Hall to consider the issue. The meeting is open to the public.
A petition calling on Lake Geneva to require face masks in public spaces and inside businesses has gathered more than 1,900 signatures at the website change.org.
At the meeting Tuesday of the council's finance, licensing & regulation committee, many people registered opinions on the idea of a city requirement for face masks in public.
Business owner Elizabeth Krause opposed a city mandate, telling aldermen that people should left to decide for themselves whether they want to wear masks to avoid spreading the virus.
"Let the chips fall where they may," Krause said. "By you choosing to let us be free to make our own choices, I think that's the better choice."
Another member of the public, Barbara Lord, urged the city to approve the face mask requirement, because Lake Geneva attracts tourists and visitors from throughout the world.
"Please consider making Lake Geneva a safe place for everyone," Lord said in a written statement.
The city council in May voted against a face mask requirement. But since then, coronavirus cases have increased locally, other cities have passed face mask mandates, and the petition was submitted to the city calling for action.
Carlo Nevicosi, deputy director of Walworth County's health department, is expected to attend Monday's city council meeting to discuss the face mask issue with aldermen.
Some city staffers are urging aldermen to consider how such a requirement would be enforced.
Police Lt. Ed Gritzner told aldermen he predicts the police department will receive many calls about possible face mask violations, which Gritzner said could hinder officers from responding to other calls for service.
"If this is passed as an ordinance, our dispatch center will be overwhelmed with phone calls," he said.
City Attorney Dan Draper told the committee that state law allows Lake Geneva to require face masks. Draper urged aldermen to be specific about how the ordinance would be enforced.
"Whatever you decide to do," Draper said, "I just hope you have the specifics to implement something like this."
Members of the finance committee recommended that the city also urge Walworth County to develop stricter coronavirus public safeguards — although no specifics were cited — and that the city help to install large signs encouraging people to wear face masks as they enter the city.
Shoppers return to Main Street during pandemic
Shoppers in Christine's Gift Shop in Lake Geneva
Cars line up heading into downtown Lake Geneva
Customers wait in line at Kilwins candy shop
Leather Accents owner Linda Longwell wears face mask
Oakfire restaurant crowd poses for a picture
Woman relaxes on bench with her bulldog on Broad Street
Overland Sheepskin employees prepare for returning shoppers
Visitors wear face masks in Library Park in Lake Geneva
Candle shop worker gets candles ready for shoppers
Shoppers seek return to normalcy in downtown Lake Geneva
Main Street draws crowds without face masks during public health crisis
Bookstore employee wears face mask as stores reopen during pandemic
Popeye's outdoor patio fills up during first Saturday back
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.