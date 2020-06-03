Lake Geneva farmers market battles rain and virus

Adler has worked the Lake Geneva farmers market for the past 14 years, and was happy to see some of her regular customers on opening day. However, as an individual with a compromised immune system, she admits she was nervous about coming back.

“It’s good to be out, but I’m being extremely cautious,” Adler said.

To help limit the spread of germs, Adler says she was encouraging customers to only grab what they wanted to buy, rather than picking things up and inspecting them only to set them back, which is practice she encouraged in the past.

And while changes to how people decided what treat they want to buy were difficult, it was the connection to the customers that was most difficult for Adler to adapt to.

“I’m a people person. I’m so used to shaking peoples’ hands, hugging my customers and it’s hard to keep that distance,” Adler said.

According to Payne, there were about 30 vendors present on May 28, and while the typical maximum occupancy is 40, the combination of coronavirus worries and rainy weather likely kept a few vendors away.