Lake Geneva farmers market battles rain and virus

Tents full of baked goods, fruits and veggies filled the streets around Horticultural Hall on May 28 as Lake Geneva’s farmers market made its 2020 debut a bit later than usual.
Despite the delay, and some rainy weather on the first day, fans of the weekly event were glad it had reopened for the season.
“I’ve been here the past couple years and I’m really excited to have it open now,” market attendee Amanda Kitelinger of Racine said.
While farmers markets were deemed an essential service in Gov. Tony Evers “Safer at Home” order, which required many businesses to shutdown in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, organizers of the Lake Geneva event chose to shift from the typical first Thursday in May opening to May 28.
The delayed opening gave organizers more time to adapt to challenges presented by the coronavirus pandemic.
In that time, changes to the farmer’s market procedure were made, including a suggestion that attendees and vendors wear masks, as well as adding a hand sanitizing station.
According to farmers market organizer Sean Payne, the most disruptive change was that the vendors could not offer samples at their booths.
For vendor Barbara Adler, the owner of Barbara Adler’s Just Desserts, the return of the farmer’s market was bittersweet.
Adler has worked the Lake Geneva farmers market for the past 14 years, and was happy to see some of her regular customers on opening day. However, as an individual with a compromised immune system, she admits she was nervous about coming back.
“It’s good to be out, but I’m being extremely cautious,” Adler said.
To help limit the spread of germs, Adler says she was encouraging customers to only grab what they wanted to buy, rather than picking things up and inspecting them only to set them back, which is practice she encouraged in the past.
And while changes to how people decided what treat they want to buy were difficult, it was the connection to the customers that was most difficult for Adler to adapt to.
“I’m a people person. I’m so used to shaking peoples’ hands, hugging my customers and it’s hard to keep that distance,” Adler said.
According to Payne, there were about 30 vendors present on May 28, and while the typical maximum occupancy is 40, the combination of coronavirus worries and rainy weather likely kept a few vendors away.
Payne also said that he has received more calls than usual about new vendors looking to join the market, and he expects more people to come out as the weather gets warmer and schools are let out.
Even with the challenges caused by the coronavirus, as well as the dreary weather, Payne’s expectations for the opening day were exceeded.
“It was better than I thought. The vendors all seem to be fired up,” Payne said.
Shoppers return to Main Street during pandemic
Shoppers in Christine's Gift Shop in Lake Geneva
Cars line up heading into downtown Lake Geneva
Customers wait in line at Kilwins candy shop
Leather Accents owner Linda Longwell wears face mask
Woman relaxes on bench with her bulldog on Broad Street
Overland Sheepskin employees prepare for returning shoppers
Visitors wear face masks in Library Park in Lake Geneva
Candle shop worker gets candles ready for shoppers
Main Street draws crowds without face masks during public health crisis
Bookstore employee wears face mask as stores reopen during pandemic
Popeye's outdoor patio fills up during first Saturday back
