Lake Geneva farmers market provides fundraising venue for Episcopal Church

Holy Communion Episcopal Church has found a new way to help their community.
In partnership with Lake Geneva Country Meats, the church has begun selling snack sticks and frozen brats at the Thursday morning farmer’s market. Proceeds go to Side by Side’s emergency support fund, Open Arms Free Clinic and the Lake Geneva food pantry.
“It’s one of our primary missions to reach out to the community and help those in need,” church member Gary Shine said.
Thanks to its partnership with Country Meats, the church’s brat booth is able to make a generous profit. The church purchases the meats at wholesale price and sells them at retail price. Brat sales have raised over a thousand dollars for local charities, Shine said.
Aside from his work at Holy Communion Episcopal, Shine also volunteers at Side by Side, a non-profit organization made up of representatives from Geneva Lake area churches, service organizations and businesses. The group provides financial assistance to families in urgent need.
“Something unexpected happens—their car breaks down, or they need help with rent,” Shine said. “We help people from going over the edge.”
Shine expressed a deep appreciation for his church community and its commitment to charitable causes.
“It’s a wonderful group of people,” he said. “I’m very happy here.”
The Lake Geneva farmer’s market takes place on Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Horticultural Hall downtown. It runs through Oct. 28.
7 farmers market around the Lake Geneva area, Thursday to Sunday
LAKE GENEVA FARMERS MARKET at HORTICULTURAL HALL
LAKE GENEVA FARMERS MARKET at HORTICULTURAL HALL, 330 Broad St. in Downtown Lake Geneva. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays, through Oct. 28. 262-745-9341
DELAVAN’S FRESH MARKET
DELAVAN’S FRESH MARKET at Tower Park, 117 Park Place in Delavan. 3 to 6 p.m. Thursdays, June 3 through Sept. 16. 262-728-5095
BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET
BURLINGTON FARMERS MARKET, Wehmhoff Square, Washington and Pine streets in Burlington. 3 to 7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 21. Call Carol Reed at 262-210-6360 or go to burlingtonwifarmersmarket.com.
WILLIAMS BAY FARMERS MARKET
WILLIAMS BAY FARMERS MARKET, in Edgewater Park, East Geneva St. in Williams Bay. 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Fridays, through Sept. 10. 262-475-6333
GENEVA OUTDOOR MARKET
GENEVA OUTDOOR MARKET, 3252 County Road H in Lake Geneva. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, June 5 through Oct. 2. 262-215-6139
SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE
SATURDAYS ON THE SQUARE in Veteran's Park, 100 W. Walworth St. in Downtown Elkhorn. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays, through Sept. 4. 262-723-5788
TWIN LAKES FARMERS MARKET
TWIN LAKES FARMERS MARKET, 215 S. Lake Ave. in Twin Lakes, hosted by Adcock Farm & Co. 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sundays through Sept. 26. adcockfarmandcompany@gmail.com