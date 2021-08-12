Lake Geneva farmers market provides fundraising venue for Episcopal Church

Holy Communion Episcopal Church has found a new way to help their community.

In partnership with Lake Geneva Country Meats, the church has begun selling snack sticks and frozen brats at the Thursday morning farmer’s market. Proceeds go to Side by Side’s emergency support fund, Open Arms Free Clinic and the Lake Geneva food pantry.

“It’s one of our primary missions to reach out to the community and help those in need,” church member Gary Shine said.

Thanks to its partnership with Country Meats, the church’s brat booth is able to make a generous profit. The church purchases the meats at wholesale price and sells them at retail price. Brat sales have raised over a thousand dollars for local charities, Shine said.

Aside from his work at Holy Communion Episcopal, Shine also volunteers at Side by Side, a non-profit organization made up of representatives from Geneva Lake area churches, service organizations and businesses. The group provides financial assistance to families in urgent need.

“Something unexpected happens—their car breaks down, or they need help with rent,” Shine said. “We help people from going over the edge.”