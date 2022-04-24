Lake Geneva Fashion week set for April 27 to 30

The focus of a first-year event in the City of Lake Geneva is to highlight shopping at Downtown businesses.

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Business Improvement District are set to host Lake Geneva Fashion Week from April 27 to April 30. The event will feature shopping at the Downtown businesses, sales and demonstrations at participating businesses, selfie station, meet and greet with fashion bloggers and a fashion show.

About 25 Downtown businesses are participating in the event.

Kristina Tarantino, event director for the Business Improvement District, said the purpose of the Fashion Week is to encourage residents and visitors to shop in the Downtown area.

"It's a unique town for shopping, and we never highlighted that," Tarantino said. "So that's what our goal is, to highlight how unique and how fun it is to come to Lake Geneva and go shopping and make a weekend out of it. We're trying to create an event around shopping."

Attendees start the event by obtaining a "passport" at the Landmark building, 772 Main St., which lists the participating businesses. After attendees visit 10 of the participating businesses, they can turn in their "passport" to have their name entered into a drawing for a prize.

"They don't have to go to all of them, but they have to go to 10 stores to be entered into a giveaway," Tarantino said. "The fun part is going around to all the stores, and some of the stores are going to be offering fun exhibits."

Attendees have the option of purchasing three different types of tickets, which include different activities.

Complementary tickets for no cost include shopping and demonstrations at participating businesses, drawing for prizes, VIP lounge and selfie station.

VIP tickets for $25 include shopping and demonstrations, prize drawings, VIP lounge, giveaway bag and meet and greet with fashion bloggers. VIP tickets for $40 include shopping and demonstrations, prize drawings, giveaway bag, meet and greet with fashion bloggers and a fashion show which will be held 6 p.m., April 28 at Edie Boutique, 737 W. Main St.

The fashion show will include shopping, DJ, snacks and complimentary wine.

"There's some fashion bloggers that will be at some of the stores that you can meet," Tarantino said. "But if you really upgrade your ticket to the ultra-VIP ticket, you get to go to the fashion show at Edie Boutique."

Angela Carlson, manager for Edie Boutique, said she is excited about the businesses participating in Fashion week and hosting the fashion show. Carlson said 10% of the store's proceeds for April 28 will be donated to Kisses from Keegan & Friends, a pediatric cancer foundation.

"We're super excited to see the first annual Lake Geneva Fashion Week," Carlson said. "We've done a fashion show before at our Park Ridge, Illinois location, and we're excited to make it an annual event in Lake Geneva."

Carlson said she feels Fashion Week will help to attract shoppers to Downtown Lake Geneva.

"Our hope is to draw in a local crowd to really showcase what they have in their hometown," Carlson said.

Karin Bennett, co-owner of Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, said Fashion Week will help give people an opportunity to visit the different stores in the Downtown area.

"I think it's always great to do an event that will attract people to see what the Downtown has to offer," Bennett said. "Anytime we can have a well-planned and orchestrated event like Fashion Week, it does give people the opportunity and a reason to come to Lake Geneva and experience the Downtown community."

Cornerstone Shop & Gallery, 214 Broad St., will be hosting the Frank Lyman Trunk Show during Fashion Week. The trunk show will feature items from the Frank Lyman clothing line from Montreal.

The trunk show is open to the public, but people can register by sending an email message to events@cornerstoneshoppe.com to receive a "swag" bag, refreshments and to be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift certificate.

"Our reps are coming in to show the whole line during the trunk show, which will take up about half of our store," Bennett said. "It's a special opportunity for people to see a collection out of Montreal."

For a schedule of activities and to obtain a complementary ticket or purchase a VIP ticket, visit www.streetsoflakegeneva.com.

Representatives from the Business Improvement District have been working on the event since January. Tarantino said she is encouraging participating businesses to help with promoting the event.

"I really need everyone to help out and get the word out there," Tarantino said. "It's such a neat event. If everyone does their part out there, the streets will come alive during Fashion Week."

Tarantino said she has been wanting to host a fashion-related event for several years. She said she feels people will enjoy visiting the different types of stores in Downtown Lake Geneva.

"We feel like there's 20 or 30 stores and boutiques that are so unique and have so many great things to offer that you can't get out online," Tarantino said. "We feel this is the best place to come and do all your shopping in one place, and they're closely located. You can make a day out of it. You can make a whole weekend out of it."

Tarantino hopes to make Fashion Week an annual event. She said she plans to expand the event next year to include a centralized fashion show with each participating business being featured.

"I think it can grow to be a place where every spring, all the Chicago area and all the areas we draw from will want to come and spend a week, getting some of their seasonal outfits for the summer season," Tarantino said.

