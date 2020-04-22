Lake Geneva finds familiar face to become city's new parking manager

Mayor Tom Hartz said although he was not involved in the search process, he is confident that Elder will serve the city well with his people skills and leadership experience.

“I think he’s exactly what the city needs in that position,” Hartz said.

Elder worked from 2015 to 2019 for Lake Geneva Canopy Tours, which treats tourists and visitors to zip lines and other outdoor adventures on the city’s east side. Elder started as sales director and then became general manager.

He later worked briefly as a sales and marketing specialist for radio station WLKG 96.1 FM.

Elder, who lives in Hebron, Illinois, said his work experience will help him he feels his previous experiences will help him in his role as the parking operations manager.

“Those were service and management positions,” Elder said. “It sets me up to figure things out here.”

The city’s parking operations manager oversees maintenance and operation of a network of 60 downtown parking kiosks where visitors pay $1 to $2 an hour for parking. Using a team of ticket writers, the operation generates more than $1 million a year in city revenue.