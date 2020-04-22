Lake Geneva finds familiar face to become city's new parking manager

Lake Geneva has found its new parking manager in a veteran of the city’s tourism industry.
Seth Elder, a former general manager of Lake Geneva Canopy Tours, has been hired to succeed Sylvia Martinez-Mullally, who resigned in January after five years as the city’s parking operations manager.
The Lake Geneva City Council unanimously approved the hiring April 14, and Elder began work the following day at a salary of about $60,000 a year.
Elder, who is married to assistant city clerk Nan Elder, said he looked forward to tackling downtown traffic enforcement.
“It’s a great community,” he said. “It’s a great way to serve the community.”
Martinez-Mullally stepped down in the midst of a heated debate about raising downtown parking rates, her resignation coming on the same day that a city council committee was to consider her job performance.
City officials said 57 people applied for the position, and Elder was recommended by a search committee and then the city council personnel committee.
City Administrator Dave Nord said Elder was hired because of his familiarity with Lake Geneva, his knowledge of computer programs, and his experience working with people.
“We are glad to have Seth join the team,” Nord said. “And I know he’s excited about his new role.”
Mayor Tom Hartz said although he was not involved in the search process, he is confident that Elder will serve the city well with his people skills and leadership experience.
“I think he’s exactly what the city needs in that position,” Hartz said.
Elder worked from 2015 to 2019 for Lake Geneva Canopy Tours, which treats tourists and visitors to zip lines and other outdoor adventures on the city’s east side. Elder started as sales director and then became general manager.
He later worked briefly as a sales and marketing specialist for radio station WLKG 96.1 FM.
Elder, who lives in Hebron, Illinois, said his work experience will help him he feels his previous experiences will help him in his role as the parking operations manager.
“Those were service and management positions,” Elder said. “It sets me up to figure things out here.”
The city’s parking operations manager oversees maintenance and operation of a network of 60 downtown parking kiosks where visitors pay $1 to $2 an hour for parking. Using a team of ticket writers, the operation generates more than $1 million a year in city revenue.
Alderwoman Selena Proksa, who leads the city council personnel committee, said she and other committee members agreed that the Elder was the most qualified applicant. The committee recommended Elder on April 14, one day before the city council acted.
“We had some good interviews, and we agreed on this recommendation,” Proksa said.
The city had identified five finalist candidates who were considered.
Elder and his wife both said there will be no conflict or other problems with them both working for the city.
Nan Elder said she and her husband previously worked together at Lake Geneva Canopy Tours.
“I worked with him in a different capacity,” she said. “I think it will be just fine.”
Added Seth Elder: “I’m working in the second floor, and she’s working on the first floor.”
Elder said he spent his first week on the job performing maintenance work on some parking kiosks while also meeting with other city staff and city department heads.
Lake Geneva’s paid parking season generally continues between March and November, although it has been suspended temporarily this year because of the coronavirus outbreak and crisis.
As parking operations manager, Elder will oversee the installation of 50 new touch-screen parking kiosks, which the city is purchasing for $330,000 to replace its current fleet of nearly 10-year-old push-button kiosks.
City officials also are considering raising parking rates downtown to offset a projected $100,000 budget shortfall.
To manage a downtown parking congestion problem, Elder said he favors considering a new park-and-ride program, and also encouraging more people to walk.
“I’m looking at all possibilities,” he said. “I think there’s a lot of parking options available to the city.”
Wisconsin snow sculptor outside Riviera
Ice sculpture outside store at Winterfest
Snow sculptor from New Hampshire uses saw
Small chisel at work on sculpture
Team Minnesota examines work
Fire Spinner Performance
Minnesota snow sculptor at Flat Iron Park
Central-Denison students with teacher at Winterfest
Snow sculptor 'Man Bear' deep inside snow cylinder
Snow sculptor 'Man Bear' looks out at crowd
Green Bay Packers ice sculpture in Lake Geneva
Scaffolding goes up at snow sculpture
Wisconsin snow sculptor climbs up high
Kids snow sculptures at Flat Iron Park
Sculptors from Minnesota work as a team
Fans bundle up and watch snow sculptors
Sculptor performs carving work to sculpture
Michigan team member performs work on a sculpture
Sculpture located at Riviera Plaza
Bear outfit sculptor works on interior of snow sculpture
Illinois sculptor chips away on snowy artwork
"The Windy City Snowmen" discuss sculpture
Sculptor performs some digging work
Snow artist carves out a portion of sculpture
"Snow Mafia" member does some shoveling work
Sculptor carves out candles for birthday cake sculpture
Jeff Brown works on his sculpture
Rolling out the finishing touches
Illinois sculptor hard at work Friday
Snow sculptor adding detail
TV Crews filming Winterfest
Huge crowds drawn to Winterfest
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.