Lake Geneva Fire and Police Commission vote 3-2 to focus on intern candidates, not expand search

At an impasse in their deliberations, members of the Lake Geneva Police and Fire Commission decided to “agree to disagree” last week.

After a lengthy and spirited discussion at the June 9 commission meeting, members cast a split 3-2 vote to move forward with an internal hiring process to replace retiring 14-year Lake Geneva Police Chief Michael Rasmussen.

Four candidates submitted a letter of interest for the city’s chief of police position. The named of the candidates, released to the Regional News by the Lake Geneva Police Department, are as follows in alphabetical order: Administrative Lieutenant Edward Gritzner, Detective Seth Keller, Detective Kaitlyn Tietz and Patrol Lieutenant Bridgett Way.

Also on June 9, Rasmussen tendered a formal notice of his intent to retire from his position as chief of police effective Feb. 17, 2023. Rasmussen plans to use his accrued paid time off beginning Sept. 16 through his retirement date.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but it is time for me to embark on the next chapter of my life and let this department grow under new direction,” Rasmussen wrote in his June 9 letter to the Police and Fire Commission. “It has been a pleasure and privilege serving the citizens of the City of Lake Geneva and members of the City of Lake Geneva Police Department for the last 30 years. When I was hired on as a part-time dispatcher in 1991, I certainly never expected that my career path would lead me to the position of police chief, but it has been an honor.”

Over the course of his career with the Lake Geneva Police Department, Rasmussen steadily rose internally through the ranks. Hired as a part-time dispatcher in May 1991, Rasmussen was promoted to reserve officer in July 1991, full-time officer in July 1995, detective in February 1997, lieutenant in July 2005, assistant chief in July 2007 and chief of police in February 2008. Rasmussen added duties as emergency government director in May 2009.

In his letter, Rasmussen said the most rewarding part of his career was the last 14 years he served as chief.

“Working in a community with strong support from the Police and Fire Commission, City Council and citizens has made my years as chief productive and positive,” he said. “I take great pride in the successes our department has had throughout the years, the technology we’ve gained and utilized and I feel that many of the department members hired under my tenure will prove to be some of the greatest leaders our city has ever seen.”

Split views

There are divergent viewpoints among commission members on how to proceed with the hiring of a new police chief.

Commission president Jim Connors and member Chuck Saul want to see the search for a new chief extend outside the police department, while members Len Jegerski, Jay Fairbanks and Spyro Condos favored moving forward with the four internal candidates.

“We’ve got four excellent candidates,” Spyro said. “We have many people that are qualified. Not all departments are in that position. These four candidates have a lot of schooling, managerial training, they all fit the shoe of being police chief.”

Saul suggested broadening the focus.

“This is not an ordinary hire,” he said. “I think it’s interesting with an ordinary hire we go out and advertise, we go to the public. And now, for the best cop, we’re not gonna advertise? It seems inappropriate to me.”

Saul said it speaks well of the department that people have come forth for the position, and he is “especially happy to see half of those people are women.” But he believes they should compare with other candidates from other places.

“This is the top job in the department,” said Saul. “Let’s not narrow ourselves.”

Fairbanks sided with Condos.

“I start with the premise, all things being equal, that an internal hire would be better than an external,” he said. “They know the system, they know the people.”

Connors said he does not have any problem with internal candidates, but “to me it’s a process.”

“I think our duty is to hire the best chief we can,” he said. “How do we make sure we know that? I think we need to look at outside applications as well. I think it should be a little larger net that we should cast.”

Condos expressed concern that taking on an outside hiring search with a pool of four interested, qualified internal candidates in hand would send the wrong message. “What we don’t want to do is alienate people that are aspiring,” he said.

Advocating for a “broader perspective,” Saul expressed concerns about public perception around an internal candidate search.

“I think it’s important to consider the perception of the public,” he said. “There’s a piece to me that says we don’t want it to be an inside job. This should be more transparent, and that’s why I want to look at outside people.”

Condos criticized Saul’s characterization of focusing on internal candidates as an “inside job.”

“My feeling is we have qualified people and these people have worked hard to get to that point,” said Condos. “Us as commissioners, when you recognize those people, you’re complimenting those people for the work they’ve done. When you tell them ‘Well, we need to go to the outside,’ that’s not a compliment. That’s not giving them the strength they need to continue in their field and their profession. When you have something good, you stay with it. When you don’t, that’s when you go to the outside.”

In the end, commissioners voted 3-2 to restrict its search for police chief to internal candidates, with Connors and Saul dissenting in the minority.

A related motion was passed unanimously requiring the four internal candidates to submit commission-requested application materials by the close of the business day on Monday, June 27. Requested materials include a resume, cover letter and a statement regarding their vision for the future of the Lake Geneva Police Department.

In a follow-up interview, Rasmussen said he was pleased with the majority commission decision to move forward with an internal hiring process.

“I think we have highly qualified people here and I’m proud that it went through,” Rasmussen said. “I understand the position of the commissioners that wanted to put it out there just to see, but I think with a department this size it sends the right message that they’re supported. We have good people. There’s four very qualified candidates that are all excited to be a part of it and would not be upset if any of the other ones beat them out, because they would rather work for each other than somebody else, I believe.”

On June 13, Rasmussen said commission-requested application materials were already being submitted by the candidates, well in advance of the filing deadline.

