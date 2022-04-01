Lake Geneva Fire buys new submarine to battle hazardous underwater fires

The Lake Geneva Fire Department announced on its Facebook page on Friday, April 1, that it has purchased a new submarine to battle hazardous underwater fires.

“Sub 1 is a much needed asset in our daily battle with underwater fires. Many residents are not aware of this hazard we face,” the department stated in its Facebook post.

They also posted where it will be located. It will be located in Station 9, the department’s underwater station located at Big Foot State Park Lagoon.

In case you didn’t realize it, the fire department posted this on April 1, which happens to be April Fools’ Day. Is it a coincidence?