Lake Geneva Fire Department calls for service
Lake Geneva Fire Department calls for service

Fire calls logo

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

Aug. 30

1:39 p.m.: State Highway 12 & County Road A, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.

Aug. 29

2:20 p.m.: Snake Road & West Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.

Aug. 28

3:24 p.m.: 1770 County Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.

Aug. 26

6:32 p.m.: 1621 Hillcrest Drive, hazardous condition.

9:40 a.m.: 328 Center St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.

Aug. 25

3:55 p.m.: Center Street & Walworth Street, gas leak.

11:31 a.m.: Center Street & Marshall Street, smoke or odor removal.

4:28 a.m.: Bonnie Brae Lane & West South Street, power line down.

3:48 a.m.: Sturwood Subdivision, severe weather or natural disaster.

3:35 a.m.: 1039 Wheeler St., wind storm, tornado assessment.

3:29 a.m.: Dodge Street & Forest Street, wind storm, tornado assessment.

3:04 a.m.: 314 Wells St., wind storm. tornado assessment.

2:54 a.m.: 722 Center St., wind storm, tornado assessment.

Aug. 24

6:30 p.m.: 1770 County Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.

Aug. 22

3:27 p.m.: W2550 Trinity Lane, hazardous condition.

Aug. 13

2:41 p.m.: W3280 State Highway 50, town of Geneva, building fire.

Aug. 11

5:19 p.m.: Bowers Road & Springfield Road, town of Geneva, vehicle accident with injuries.

Aug. 10

8:13 p.m.: 1149 Mobile St., power line down.

5:44 p.m.: 1088 Wells St., wind storm, tornado assessment.

12:51 p.m.: 915 Mariane Terrace, smoke scare, odor of smoke.

Aug. 9

3:46 p.m.: 650 N. Edwards Boulevard, outside rubbish or trash fire.

Aug. 4

10:54 p.m.: Sage Street & Walworth Street, vehicle accident general cleanup.

Aug. 3

9:37 p.m.: 250 Havenwood Drive, fire.

Aug. 2

1:31 a.m.: 111 Center St., malicious/mischievious false call.

July 31

4:51 p.m.: 1000 block Host Drive, unauthorized burning.

July 24

10:17 a.m.: 171 Wells St., hazardous condition.

July 22

2:58 p.m.: 1327 W. Main St., outside rubbish or trash fire.

July 19

5:50 p.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.

July 16

11:22 a.m.: 832 Geneva St., gas leak.

July 11

11:18 a.m.: French Country Inn, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva, swimming recreational water rescue.

July 9

7:40 p.m.: W3104 Conant St., town of Geneva, power line down.

July 7

6:51 p.m.: 233 Haskins St., wind storm, tornado assessment.

July 6

1:10 a.m.: N1572 Lakeside Lane, town of Linn, carbon monoxide incident.

July 3

9:37 p.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.

4:51 p.m.: 1161 Wells St., malicious/mischievious false call.

3:54 p.m.: Grand Geneva Way & State Highway 50, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.

1:18 p.m.: N1913 Sunnyside Ave., town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.

July 1

11:06 a.m.: State Highway 12 & East Geneva, Elkhorn, vehicle accident with injuries.

