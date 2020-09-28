Lake Geneva Fire Department calls for service

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
Aug. 30
1:39 p.m.: State Highway 12 & County Road A, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.
Aug. 29
2:20 p.m.: Snake Road & West Main Street, vehicle accident with injuries.
Aug. 28
3:24 p.m.: 1770 County Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.
Aug. 26
6:32 p.m.: 1621 Hillcrest Drive, hazardous condition.
9:40 a.m.: 328 Center St., smoke scare, odor of smoke.
Aug. 25
3:55 p.m.: Center Street & Walworth Street, gas leak.
11:31 a.m.: Center Street & Marshall Street, smoke or odor removal.
4:28 a.m.: Bonnie Brae Lane & West South Street, power line down.
3:48 a.m.: Sturwood Subdivision, severe weather or natural disaster.
3:35 a.m.: 1039 Wheeler St., wind storm, tornado assessment.
3:29 a.m.: Dodge Street & Forest Street, wind storm, tornado assessment.
3:04 a.m.: 314 Wells St., wind storm. tornado assessment.
2:54 a.m.: 722 Center St., wind storm, tornado assessment.
Aug. 24
6:30 p.m.: 1770 County Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.
Aug. 22
3:27 p.m.: W2550 Trinity Lane, hazardous condition.
Aug. 13
2:41 p.m.: W3280 State Highway 50, town of Geneva, building fire.
Aug. 11
5:19 p.m.: Bowers Road & Springfield Road, town of Geneva, vehicle accident with injuries.
Aug. 10
8:13 p.m.: 1149 Mobile St., power line down.
5:44 p.m.: 1088 Wells St., wind storm, tornado assessment.
12:51 p.m.: 915 Mariane Terrace, smoke scare, odor of smoke.
Aug. 9
3:46 p.m.: 650 N. Edwards Boulevard, outside rubbish or trash fire.
Aug. 4
10:54 p.m.: Sage Street & Walworth Street, vehicle accident general cleanup.
Aug. 3
9:37 p.m.: 250 Havenwood Drive, fire.
Aug. 2
1:31 a.m.: 111 Center St., malicious/mischievious false call.
July 31
4:51 p.m.: 1000 block Host Drive, unauthorized burning.
July 24
10:17 a.m.: 171 Wells St., hazardous condition.
July 22
2:58 p.m.: 1327 W. Main St., outside rubbish or trash fire.
July 19
5:50 p.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.
July 16
11:22 a.m.: 832 Geneva St., gas leak.
July 11
11:18 a.m.: French Country Inn, W4190 West End Road, town of Geneva, swimming recreational water rescue.
July 9
7:40 p.m.: W3104 Conant St., town of Geneva, power line down.
July 7
6:51 p.m.: 233 Haskins St., wind storm, tornado assessment.
July 6
1:10 a.m.: N1572 Lakeside Lane, town of Linn, carbon monoxide incident.
July 3
9:37 p.m.: 7036 Grand Geneva Way, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.
4:51 p.m.: 1161 Wells St., malicious/mischievious false call.
3:54 p.m.: Grand Geneva Way & State Highway 50, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.
1:18 p.m.: N1913 Sunnyside Ave., town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.
July 1
11:06 a.m.: State Highway 12 & East Geneva, Elkhorn, vehicle accident with injuries.
