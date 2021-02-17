 Skip to main content
Lake Geneva Fire Department reminds residents to remove snow from fire hydrants.
Officials from the Lake Geneva Fire Department want to remind residents to dig out fire hydrants in their neighborhood after a snowstorm. 

Fire department officials report that several fire hydrants have been buried after recent snowfalls, which makes it difficult for them to locate fire hydrants during an emergency.

