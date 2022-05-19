Lake Geneva Fire Department responds to garage fire

Representatives from the Lake Geneva Fire Department were called to a garage fire that occurred about 10:46 p.m., May 17 in the 1100 block of Williams Street in Lake Geneva.

Because of information received at the time of dispatch, the alarm was upgraded to bring in additional personnel and equipment to the scene and to obtain coverage for additional calls, according to a press release.

The first engine company arrived within four minutes of the call with crews noticing a large amount of fire within an attached garage and fire entering into the attic of the attached dwelling space.

All residents were reported to be out of the building when crews arrived, according to the press release.

Firefighters aggressively extinguished the fire. Additional crews conducted a search of the home, salvaged property and ventilated the attic space. Mutual aid was received from area fire departments to help extinguish the fire.

The structure is uninhabitable due to significant damage from fire, smoke and water, according to the press release. Estimate cost damage as a result of the fire is not known at this time, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Two residents were displaced because of the fire, but no injuries were reported, the press release states.

Emergency crews remained on the scene until 2:30 a.m.

About 40 firefighters, five engines, three ladder companies, two medical units and five commanding officers responded to the scene.