Lake Geneva firefighter calls in March

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:
March 31
8:10 p.m.: 250 Havenwood Drive, smoke or odor removal.
March 30
11:03 a.m.: 211 S. Curtis St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
March 28
9:02 p.m.: N3188 Williams St., town of Geneva, natural vegetation fire.
6:46 a.m.: N6258 County Road H, Elkhorn, vehicle accident with injuries.
March 25
4:10 p.m.: W4088 S. Shore Drive, town of Geneva, grass fire.
March 23
6 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, passenger vehicle fire.
12:06 p.m.: 1300 Madison St., steam, vapor, fog or dust through to be smoke.
March 22
6:27 p.m.: 725 S. Curtis St., carbon monoxide incident.
1:54 p.m.: 300 Wrigley Drive, smoke or odor removal.
March 19
2:12 p.m.: 5423 Spring Valley, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.
11:30 a.m.: 116 W. Laurie St., public service assistance/other.
March 18
5:12 p.m.: 1114 Wells St., alarm sounded due to malfunction.
March 17
3:22 p.m.: 200 Sheridan Springs Road, heat detector activation due to malfunction.
March 15
12:04 p.m.: State Highway 50 & North Edwards Boulevard, vehicle accident without injuries.
March 11
12:53 a.m.: Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
March 9
5:39 p.m.: 900 Wisconsin St., heat from short circuit, defective/worn.
March 8
7:08 p.m.: Delavan Lake, 1220 S. Shore Drive, town of Delavan, watercraft rescue.
March 6
5:54 p.m.: U.S. Highway 12 & State Highway 50, special type of incident.
March 5
11:22 a.m.: 903 Wells St., trash or rubbish fire, contained.
March 4
4:46 p.m.: State Highway 50 & North Edwards Boulevard, vehicle accident, general cleanup.
March 3
4:46 p.m.: 820 Williams St., vehicle accident with injuries.
7:18 a.m.: 715 Wisconsin St., gas leak.
March 2
3:37 p.m.: 1601 Prestwick, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.
March 1
5:04 p.m.: W1922 Townline Road, Bloomfield, search for person in water.
11:37 a.m.: Williams Bay Boat Launch, Williams Bay, watercraft rescue.
10:07 a.m.: 351 N. Edwards Boulevard, passenger vehicle fire.
9:25 a.m.: 300 block of South Stone Ridge Drive, hazardous condition/other.
7:15 a.m.: 200 N. Edwards Bouelvard, smoke detector activation due to malfunction.
