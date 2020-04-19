You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva firefighter calls in March
Lake Geneva firefighter calls in March

By Scott Williams/swilliams@lakegenevanews.net

 Scott Williams

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

March 31

8:10 p.m.: 250 Havenwood Drive, smoke or odor removal.

March 30

11:03 a.m.: 211 S. Curtis St., smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

March 28

9:02 p.m.: N3188 Williams St., town of Geneva, natural vegetation fire.

6:46 a.m.: N6258 County Road H, Elkhorn, vehicle accident with injuries.

March 25

4:10 p.m.: W4088 S. Shore Drive, town of Geneva, grass fire.

March 23

6 p.m.: 201 N. Edwards Boulevard, passenger vehicle fire.

12:06 p.m.: 1300 Madison St., steam, vapor, fog or dust through to be smoke.

March 22

6:27 p.m.: 725 S. Curtis St., carbon monoxide incident.

1:54 p.m.: 300 Wrigley Drive, smoke or odor removal.

March 19

2:12 p.m.: 5423 Spring Valley, town of Lyons, rescue/emergency medical call.

11:30 a.m.: 116 W. Laurie St., public service assistance/other.

March 18

5:12 p.m.: 1114 Wells St., alarm sounded due to malfunction.

March 17

3:22 p.m.: 200 Sheridan Springs Road, heat detector activation due to malfunction.

March 15

12:04 p.m.: State Highway 50 & North Edwards Boulevard, vehicle accident without injuries.

March 11

12:53 a.m.: Lakeland Health Care Center, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

March 9

5:39 p.m.: 900 Wisconsin St., heat from short circuit, defective/worn.

March 8

7:08 p.m.: Delavan Lake, 1220 S. Shore Drive, town of Delavan, watercraft rescue.

March 6

5:54 p.m.: U.S. Highway 12 & State Highway 50, special type of incident.

March 5

11:22 a.m.: 903 Wells St., trash or rubbish fire, contained.

March 4

4:46 p.m.: State Highway 50 & North Edwards Boulevard, vehicle accident, general cleanup.

March 3

4:46 p.m.: 820 Williams St., vehicle accident with injuries.

7:18 a.m.: 715 Wisconsin St., gas leak.

March 2

3:37 p.m.: 1601 Prestwick, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

March 1

5:04 p.m.: W1922 Townline Road, Bloomfield, search for person in water.

11:37 a.m.: Williams Bay Boat Launch, Williams Bay, watercraft rescue.

10:07 a.m.: 351 N. Edwards Boulevard, passenger vehicle fire.

9:25 a.m.: 300 block of South Stone Ridge Drive, hazardous condition/other.

7:15 a.m.: 200 N. Edwards Bouelvard, smoke detector activation due to malfunction.

