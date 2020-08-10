You are the owner of this article.
Lake Geneva firefighters report June calls for help
Lake Geneva firefighter calls

Fire calls logo

The Lake Geneva Fire Department has reported the following calls for service:

June 29

3:27 p.m.: 600 N. Bloomfield Road, lightning strike-no fire.

June 27

2:04 p.m.: 5621 Townhall Road, town of Delavan, rescue or EMS standby.

June 26

9:09 p.m.: W4392 Basswood Drive, town of Lyons, smoke scare, odor of smoke.

8:06 p.m.: 1550 S. Lakeshore Drive, outside gas or vapor combustion explosion.

1:04 p.m.: State Highway 50/Elgin Club Road, town of Linn, vehicle accident with injuries.

June 25

8:35 p.m.: 1120 Pleasant St., smoke or odor removal.

June 24

9:38 a.m.: 714 Faryl, Delavan, building fire.

June 23

4:08 p.m.: Wisconsin/Court, Elkhorn, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.

June 21

7:09 p.m.: 830 Wrigley Drive, search for person in water.

June 19

8:02 p.m.: 290 Interchange North, alarm system sounded-no fire.

6:58 a.m.: State Highway 50/Elgin Club Road, town of Linn, vehicle accident with injuries.

June 17

6:25 p.m.: 800 N. Edwards Boulevard, brush or brush and grass fire.

June 16

3:10 p.m.: 1744 Church St., Burlington, rescue/emergency call.

12:14 a.m.: 3126 East Drive, arcing/shorted electrical equipment.

June 14

12:45 p.m.: N3165 Gooseberry Road, town of Geneva, rescue/emergency medical call.

June 13

8:09 a.m.: W4062 Oakwood Drive, town of Linn, rescue/emergency medical call.

June 9

11:41 p.m.: W3355 Park Drive, town of Geneva, power line down.

11 p.m.: 1035 Dodge St., power line down.

June 8

12:14 p.m.: State Highway 50/North Edward Boulevard, vehicle accident with no injuries.

June 7

6:05 p.m.: Walworth County Fairgrounds, Elkhorn, rescue/emergency medical call.

2:32 a.m.: 335 Wrigley Drive, vehicle accident with injuries.

June 6

8:23 p.m.: 205 W. Hidden Trail, Elkhorn, medical assist/assist EMS crew.

7:08 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., rescue or EMS standby.

4:07 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., rescue or EMS standby.

12:39 p.m.: Krueger Road/State Highway 120, town of Lyons, vehicle accident with injuries.

11:16 a.m.: State Highway 50/Interlaken, town of Geneva, motor vehicle/pedestrian accident.

June 4

7:47 p.m.: State Highway 12/County Road NN, town of Geneva, vehicle accident with no injuries.

June 3

6:23 p.m.: 730 Marshall St., rescue or EMS standby.

4:52 p.m.: Lakewood Drive/Orchard Lane, arcing or shorted electrical equipment.

June 2

10 p.m.: 434 Haskins St., wind storm or tornado assessment.

7:56 p.m.: 2772 South Road, Burlington, town of Lyons, vehicle accident with injuries.

11:04 a.m.: 800 block of West Main Street, motor vehicle accident with no injuries.

June 1

2:29 p.m.: 1770 County Road NN, Elkhorn, rescue or EMS standby.

