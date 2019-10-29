Crews from the Lake Geneva Fire Department are offering to check smoke detectors for free in your home or apartment this week.
The fire department is conducting a smoke detector drive through Sunday to install smoke detectors or change batteries where needed.
City residents can contact the department at 262-248-6075 if they are in need of a smoke detector or if they need assistance installing or checking a smoke detector. People also can visit the firehouse at 730 Marshall St. to schedule a visit.
Fire Capt. Dennis Detkowski of the Lake Geneva Fire Department said crews will be traveling in marked fire department vehicles and will be in uniform with proper identification.
